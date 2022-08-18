Roker Rapport Podcast: The Stoke City v Sunderland AFC Preview w/ The Wizards of Drivel!

What’s the crack?
- As podcast names go that’s a blinder (and a pretty apt description for the entire industry) so how did it all come about and how are they getting on?
- It’s been a while since we last met, how has the last six years gone for Stoke City and their fans?
- How have the Championship years played out, and why in their opinion are they still here?
- Why exactly do we keep swapping players between the two clubs - gets a bit weird at times...
- Who wins between the two sides in a top trumps of worst overpaid PL mercenaries?
- What does Dave make of the start to the 22/23 season? Happy with transfer business so far?
- The lads chat a little about Sunderland’s loss to Sheffield Utd last night and Stoke’s late equaliser against Boro; what does Dave make of the way Alex Neil has us set up?
- Michael O’Neill - apparently he’s not an overly popular man currently, so what exactly is going on there? Purely results based or something a little deeper?
- Apathy and toxicity - something we’re a little too familiar with at Sunlun - seems to have crept/crashed in so is there any escaping it at this stage? Would Dave prefer to wait and see what happens?
- How confident is he in the system they play, the squad they have currently, and the likelihood of a result on Saturday?
- Listening to Dave here... is he absolutely sure he wants to go this weekend?
All this and more! Listen in!
