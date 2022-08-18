Roker Rapport Podcast: The Stoke City v Sunderland AFC Preview w/ The Wizards of Drivel!

As it happens both our Chris Wynn and this week’s guest Dave Cowlishaw - from the wonderfully named Stoke City Podcast ‘The Wizards of Drivel’ - were in attendance last night for Sunderland’s first league defeat in some time down Bramall Lane... so now we’re heading to the Bet365 Stadium this Saturday, how are things looking for the Potters?