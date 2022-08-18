 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Roker Rapport Podcast: The Stoke City v Sunderland AFC Preview w/ The Wizards of Drivel!

As it happens both our Chris Wynn and this week’s guest Dave Cowlishaw - from the wonderfully named Stoke City Podcast ‘The Wizards of Drivel’ - were in attendance last night for Sunderland’s first league defeat in some time down Bramall Lane... so now we’re heading to the Bet365 Stadium this Saturday, how are things looking for the Potters?

By Editor Gav
What’s the crack?

  • As podcast names go that’s a blinder (and a pretty apt description for the entire industry) so how did it all come about and how are they getting on?
  • It’s been a while since we last met, how has the last six years gone for Stoke City and their fans?
  • How have the Championship years played out, and why in their opinion are they still here?
  • Why exactly do we keep swapping players between the two clubs - gets a bit weird at times...
  • Who wins between the two sides in a top trumps of worst overpaid PL mercenaries?
  • What does Dave make of the start to the 22/23 season? Happy with transfer business so far?
  • The lads chat a little about Sunderland’s loss to Sheffield Utd last night and Stoke’s late equaliser against Boro; what does Dave make of the way Alex Neil has us set up?
  • Michael O’Neill - apparently he’s not an overly popular man currently, so what exactly is going on there? Purely results based or something a little deeper?
  • Apathy and toxicity - something we’re a little too familiar with at Sunlun - seems to have crept/crashed in so is there any escaping it at this stage? Would Dave prefer to wait and see what happens?
  • How confident is he in the system they play, the squad they have currently, and the likelihood of a result on Saturday?
  • Listening to Dave here... is he absolutely sure he wants to go this weekend?

All this and more! Listen in!

