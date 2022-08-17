Andy’s Player Ratings: Sheff Utd 2-1 Sunderland - Battling ten-man Mackems lose at Bramall Lane

Anthony Patterson: 8/10

Had no chance with either goal, had considered coming for the opener but the delivery was far too good. Made some great saves to stop it from becoming three.

Lynden Gooch: 7/10

Hard working shift up and down the right wing, scored a top quality goal and put in a hell of a cross in the first half that deserved someone getting on the end of.

Luke O’Nien: 7/10

Looked comfortable on the right of the back three and then battled when moved forward into midfield into the second half.

Danny Batth: 6/10

Solid in the middle of the back three, had to work hard while the team were down to 10 and ended up picking up a knock as a result.

Dennis Cirkin: 5/10

Lost his man for the opening goal with the big Sheffield United defender comfortably getting ahead of him, perhaps a little flat-footed for the second goal too.

Elliot Embleton: 6/10

Looked bright in midfield before the sending off and was getting forward to support attacks but is not suited to a holding midfield role that he had to play after we went down to ten men.

Dan Neil: 4/10

He had actually started the game okay but lost control of the ball when trying to make a quick turn when a back pass to Patterson was on, hauled down the Sheffield United player and got himself sent off.

Jack Clarke: 5/10

I thought he struggled to get involved even before the red and had a difficult evening with Sheffield United targeting his side, was still a good outlet on the break.

Alex Pritchard: 6/10

Was working hard and knitting play together behind the front two before the sending off, then had to go more defensive until his substitution.

Ellis Simms: 6/10

Looked lively up top with Stewart again and showed good hold up play while still 0-0 to pick out his strike partner, but is another whose night was ruined by the red card.

Ross Stewart: 7/10

Started promisingly, fired one shot just wide and just couldn’t quite get in front of the ‘keeper for a Gooch cross but then had to lead the line with little support following the red but played in Gooch with a good ball for our goal.

Substitutes

Jay Matete: 7/10

Matete made an instant impact following his introduction, winning the ball in midfield and seeing Stewart then play in Gooch for our goal. Gave us a bit of bite and drive that we had been missing while down to 10.

Trai Hume: 6/10

Reacted well to put one ball out quickly following Sheffield United hitting the post and defended well following his arrival.

Bailey Wright: 6/10

Battling display as we switched to a back four.

Aji Alese: 6/10

Came on late following Batth’s knock but did not see a lot of action.

Jack Diamond: 6/10

Gave us a late outlet as we tried to chase the game.

Man of the Match: Anthony Patterson

I was leaning towards Gooch or even Matete before Patterson showed his class late on to keep the score down to two. He made a couple of good saves that you would probably expect him to save, but also one worldie low down to his right that nobody would have argued about if he had been beaten from.

The step up to the Championship does not seem to have phased him.