QATAR-DOHA-FOOTBALL-FIFA-WORLD CUP-QUALIFIER

News: Sunderland set to seal the signing of 18-year old Costa Rica international on 4 year deal

According to various news outlets and TV stations in Costa Rica, one of the best young talents in the country - 18-year-old international winger Jewison Bennette - will fly to Sunderland on Tuesday to sign a four year deal.

According to Costa Rican outlet La Nacion, C.S. Herediano’s teenage sensation Jewison Bennette is set to fly to England on Tuesday with his family to take part in a medical before completing a move to Sunderland.

The Costa Rica international winger - who turned eighteen just two months ago - is set to move to Wearside in a deal which has been described as Herediano selling one of their “most precious jewels”, having already apparently agreed a four-year deal.

It’s thought that the winger’s move to Wearside does not include the option to loan him back to the Liga Promerica outfit.

News of the deal has even featured on TV in Bennette’s native country - which can be seen below.

La Nacion claim the player will travel to Sunderland on Tuesday before conducting his medical on Wednesday and then officially signing on Thursday, and that a deal was struck with the team’s manager Jafet Soto Molina last week.

The report goes on to say that representatives from Sunderland were present at the game in Costa Rica on Friday as Bennette scored for Herediano against Sporting FC - something that tallies with Kristjaan Speakman’s comments to supporters this past weekend when he mentioned that Head of Recruitment Stuart Harvey was abroad conducting business.

This story does seem to be a bit too random to have been made up but, as always, we’ll save our excitement for when the scarf pictures are posted online and he’s seen in a red and white shirt!

