Lasses Fan Focus: Forest fan Ryan looks ahead to Sunderland friendly today

Roker Report: Thanks for speaking with us, Ryan. How long have you been following Nottingham Forest Women and what first got you into following the side?

Ryan Johnstone: I have been supporting forest women for years now and for me it’s the best choice I made - it’s brilliant to go support the team at Eastwood and the away games I can go to.

RR: We noticed you beat Newcastle the other week. How’s pre-season preparations been going?

RJ: It was a fantastic result against a very good Newcastle United side - pre season has been brilliant so far and with Sunderland coming up it will be a very good test.

RR: Forest seem to have some really talented youngsters at the club, who should we be looking out for on Sunday?

RJ: We have some really good talent, Olivia Cook and Mai Moncaster are two brilliant players.

RR: The FA Cup game last season against Manchester City attracted a big crowd of almost 4,000 to the City Ground. Are you expecting attendances this season to increase along with the increase in interest in the women’s game more generally?

RJ: The FA cup game was brilliant. It was great to see how many fans came along and I’m expecting bigger crowds this season at the city ground especially after the lionesses victory. Now, with other clubs getting more season ticket sales, hopefully Forest can’t also benefit from that momentum.

RR: The National League Premier divisions both look really strong once again this season. You finished fifth last time around, what are your hopes and expectations ahead of the new campaign?

RJ: I’m expecting a very good season this year - we have added some very good experience and very good young players from the WSL, witch can help is to go on to win the league and some trophies - including holding onto the County cup and the Plate final, and hopefully much more with this incredible team we have.

RR: What do you think Andy Cook will want to see from his side against Sunderland today?