Andy’s Player Ratings: Sunderland 2-2 QPR - Rangers ‘keeper Dieng shocks the Lads in dramatic finale!

Anthony Patterson: 7/10

Couldn’t do anything about either goal, despite getting a fingertip on the free kick. Looks comfortable at this level and made one great claim in the first half coming through a crowd of bodies.

Dan Ballard: N/A

Crocked very early into the game following a late challenge by Albert Adomah.

Danny Batth: 6/10

Had been comfortable until the end when he got exposed by the pace of Armstrong in the lead up to the equaliser. Dealt with Dykes comfortably.

Dennis Cirkin: 7/10

Looks much stronger this season and has been very comfortable on the left hand side of a three.

Lynden Gooch: 6/10

Solid defensively, gave away the free kick for Chair’s goal but it was a challenge he had to make.

Corry Evans: 8/10

Seemingly covered every blade of grass, won the ball back often and was very comfortable in possession.

Dan Neil: 7/10

His shot being saved led to the first goal for Stewart and screwed another one just wide, looks to be working well in tandem with Evans but faded physically late on.

Jack Clarke: 7/10

Grew into the game and was always lively in possession, played one great ball out to Roberts and set up a good chance for Neil.

Alex Pritchard: 7/10

So good in the first half, involved in the second goal and got back to help defensively. Not as influential after the break.

Ellis Simms: 7/10

I thought his all-round game was better against Bristol City but this was still some home debut for the Everton loanee. Scored one and could have had one or two more.

Ross Stewart: 8/10

Reacted first to Neil’s shot being saved for the opener, knocked a ball down from which Simms should have scored from and almost won it at the death.

Substitutes

Luke O’Nien: 7/10

Replaced Ballard early on and had a relatively comfortable afternoon, with the typical battling performance you would expected from him.

Elliot Embleton: 6/10

So close to winning it with almost the last kick of the game but Dieng pushed his shot onto the crossbar.

Bailey Wright: 6/10

Came on late as we tried to see the game out.

Man of the Match: Ross Stewart

Has stepped up to the Championship where he left off in League One. Linking up well with his new strike partner Simms, scoring and running the opposition defenders ragged. Evans was very good as well today but Stewart making the step up look easy bodes well for the rest of the season.