Roker Report Score Predictions 2022-23: Game 3 - Sunderland v QPR

Last time around - Carabao Cup Rd 1

Only Bomber was “glass half empty” enough to call a loss in the Carabao Cup first round away at Hillsborough during the week, though he only got the outcome right and not the score/scorers.

Will also picks up a point (and a number of splinters in his backside by sitting on the fence so vehemently), by predicting we would not score, and calling that.

Getting a point for such a prediction did cause consternation among the troops, but having consulted past precedents and thinking over how this season should be governed, Malc decided he would award a point for such mediocre prediction skills as those applied by Will.

Predictions League Table

Bomber and Will both took one point each into the league table from the midweek match, extending their lead from the rest.

Matthew isn’t far off, but the others need to get some points racked up this weekend to stay in touch. Long way to go yet though.

How the points are awarded...

Just a quick reminder on how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:

Correct score = 3 points

Correct outcome (but not correct score) = 1 point

Correct first Sunderland goalscorer = 1 point (no goal scorer is a valid call)

Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting on time = TBC at Malc’s discretion…

Malc Dugdale predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 2 - QPR 0 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Alex Pritchard

Sunderland won away at Bristol 3-2 by being better in the second half. QPR have won one lost one, but the one they lost they almost allowed the Boro back into it either side of half time. If it were not for Boro having a lad sent off late in the game it may have ended as a draw or worse.

I’m backing the lads to keep it tight against QPR and although they may score one, without Willock we have a good chance of a shut out. Probably no more than 1-0 at oranges, and I fancy Pritch to start his free kick demonstrations this weekend to open scoring for us. A strong second stanza from the boys will nick another goal and a 2-0 win, and all that misery from the week is forgotten.

Matty Foster predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 2 QPR 0 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

Our league performances so far have been very encouraging, and I’d like to think we’ll do more of the same today.

There are no easy games in this league, but with home advantage, I’m feeling optimistic.

Wednesday’s defeat showed little in the way of alternative options for the starting XI. I suspect there’ll not be much change from the Bristol City game.

SAS will be too much to handle for QPR today, and can see us keeping our first clean sheet of the season.

Bomber Davies predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 1 QPR 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Danny Batth

A prediction that both keeps our feet on the ground but keeps us unbeaten in the league.

I’ve not paid any attention to QPR since the ill-fated days of the overpaid and slightly on the decline squad of stars such as Julio Cesar, Jose Bosingwa, Bobby Zamora and Shaun Wright-Phillips… but in recent memory I’ve always had them as one of an epitome of “solid Championship team”.

Since their latest drop out of the Premier League it’s been pretty much 7 years of mid-table obscurity which for me should prove to be an even sterner test again moving on from Coventry and Bristol City.

A former PL ‘yo-yo’ club just like us and unlike Bristol City, but haven’t dropped to the depths that ourselves and Coventry have, QPR will be street-wise and know what is required to take points from big Championship away days.

I can’t claim to know much about anything about their squad other than Jimmy Dunne is likely to once again prove that ex-Sunderland players return to the SoL and spoil our party. He already has one this season and wouldn’t be the slightest bit surprised to see him head home from a set piece.

With that I’m going 1-1… two set pieces, two headed goals, with Sunderland’s coming from Danny Batth.

Martin Wanless predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 2 - QPR 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ellis Simms

We’ve shown we can compete at this level during our first two league games at least, and that should give us confidence as we return to the Stadium of Light this afternoon.

Team selection will be interesting, but I can’t see us making many changes as no one really made a good claim for a starting spot on Wednesday.

QPR are missing a couple of their regular starters, and I’m hoping we can shade a tight game, with Ellis Simms getting onto the scoresheet in his first game at the SoL in a red and white shirt.

Will Jones predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 2 - QPR 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

4 points from the opening 2 games shows how much we can keep up in this league, especially around the teams that aren’t top 6.

With none of last weekend's XI playing midweek, they’ve had another week's rest and will be raring to go and I see another fast start incoming as usual.

On the QPR side, missing Willock and others should give us an edge in terms of technical ability in the middle of the park where this game will be won, and at home I cannot see us losing under Alex Neil.

Another win could put us top. Go on the lads!

Jack Howe-Gingell predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 2 - QPR 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ellis Simms

After a great start, we need to keep the momentum going in front of a home crowd who would love to see their first win of the season.

After tanking our league cup encounter, everyone is fit and firing and I expect us to give QPR both barrels. I’m interested to see if Alex Neil sticks with Simms and Stewart or will revert to something akin to our more regular lineups. I think Simms’ showing against Bristol City should play him into this one.

QPR will be a danger - an established Championship team with the likes of Lyndon Dykes, Ilias Chair and the thankfully injured Chris Willcok at their disposal.

We’ve shown our threat in an attacking sense and I’d like to see something as equally impressive defensively, but think the crowd will go home happy.