Share All sharing options for: Transfer Window Countdown: Patios are melting in the latest heatwave but this SAFC fan’s chilled

We are heading into the last couple of weeks of the transfer window, and we the fans (and Alex Neil) want more in-comings especially having watched some fringe players struggle against Sheff Wed.

Having said that, I think an early round exit in a cup that lots of teams play their reserves in shouldn’t be a cause for concern and lots of the players involved will still have a part to play this season in the first team.

It should be a help to our league form not having the distraction of the Carabao Cup and finally being out of the Pizza Cup. Don’t get me started on the Europa Conference League when it comes to wasting everybody’s time with competitions based on money and advertising.

The other teams around us with big players will lose them to Premier League clubs in the coming weeks, as I type this Forest are close to signing Dennis for £20m from Watford and I expect the likes of Gyokeres, Semenyo and others to move on.

Sunderland on the other hand will keep their squad together and strengthen it where needed - I would be amazed if we don’t have at least three players in before the window shuts.

It makes me laugh that Man City are close to signing a full back for £11m for their development squad whilst the discussion on Sky Sports News revolves around ‘do Chelsea have enough attacking options’ and ‘poor Man Utd’.

Sorry but... boo f*cking hoo, save your tears for when your next gas bill arrives, man.

On transfers in general, how many centre halves and midfielders will Everton sign before the realise they need a centre forward? Since when did we start to follow footballer's mams on twitter?! Does anyone else worry that if they look at Forest manager Steve Cooper’s face for too long that they will turn to stone?

The club have learned lessons from last-minute buys such as the Will Grigg catastrophe, and are no longer paying over the top for players coming to the end of their careers.

Our business this summer has been shrewd - already Ballard looks solid as a rock, and what can I say about Simms that hasn’t been said since the Bristol City game?!

If we can unearth another couple of gems either permanent or loans, whilst keeping the strong team spirit, we seem to have fostered then our patience will be repaid.

The end of the window will undoubtedly be more aggressive than we’re used to, with various clubs panic buying. I believe we will come out of it much stronger, and I’m looking forward to Jack Clarke making QPR’s full back look like a twat this afternoon!