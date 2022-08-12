If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement .

Roker Rapport Podcast: (P)review looking at all things SAFC ahead of Sunderland v QPR!

Aye we had a slight technical hitch this week, so our plucky podcasters gathered themselves - just after a forgettable cup outing against Sheffield Wednesday - to go over everything we’ve missed since Saturday evening and looking ahead to our return home this weekend against QPR!

What’s The Crack?

Everything is on the agenda - so where do we start?

Alex Neil - what do the lads make of our gaffer’s start to our Championship campaign?

Do we think he gives a monkeys about exiting the League Cup?

Should the players given a chance to perform have actually tried to perform Wednesday night... or were they already resigned to not playing this Saturday afternoon?

Our win over Bristol City was a lot nicer wasn’t it - so what do the lads make of young Ellis Simms?

No return for Broadhead - How do the lads feel about that?

Looking at QPR this Saturday - What do we think our chances are of coming away with our first home victory of the season?

All this and more!

Apologies for the wait lads and lasses!

How Can I Listen?

Be sure to like, follow, subscribe and share. Thanks for listening, and enjoy.