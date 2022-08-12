If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement .

Lasses Podcast: The story of women’s football with special guest, author Carrie Dunn!

Well, it’s been a manic summer with the Euros and all that... and before the new Lasses season gets going, we’ve got a perfect pallet cleanser.

Our special guest is Carrie Dunn - writer, broadcaster, author, and all-round pioneer of the football media. Our analyst and football bookworm Charlotte Patterson makes her hosting debut.

What’s the crack?

Being a childhood Luton Town supporter and teenage activist turned off men’s football by Mike Newell’s sexism. Watch “Trouble at the Top” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yi4hNLvZVPM

The progress made in the coverage of the game over the years

Carrie’s book ‘Unsuitable for Females’: The Rise of the Lionesses and Women’s Football in England - the stories of women in the game over 150 years

The Lionesses’ success this summer and its impact

The risks and benefits of the commercialisation of the game

Buy Carrie Dunn’s book here and follow her on twitter @CarrieSparkle

Ha’way The Lasses!