Lasses Podcast: The story of women’s football with special guest, author Carrie Dunn!

Well, it’s been a manic summer with the Euros and all that... and before the new Lasses season gets going, we’ve got a perfect pallet cleanser.
Our special guest is Carrie Dunn - writer, broadcaster, author, and all-round pioneer of the football media. Our analyst and football bookworm Charlotte Patterson makes her hosting debut.
What’s the crack?
- Being a childhood Luton Town supporter and teenage activist turned off men’s football by Mike Newell’s sexism. Watch “Trouble at the Top” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yi4hNLvZVPM
- The progress made in the coverage of the game over the years
- Carrie’s book ‘Unsuitable for Females’: The Rise of the Lionesses and Women’s Football in England - the stories of women in the game over 150 years
- The Lionesses’ success this summer and its impact
- The risks and benefits of the commercialisation of the game
Buy Carrie Dunn’s book here and follow her on twitter @CarrieSparkle
Thanks for listening, and enjoy Lasses final pre-season friendly match down at Eppleton on Sunday. Tickets are free but they have to be claimed in advance from SAFC.com
Ha’way The Lasses!
