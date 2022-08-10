Andy’s Player Ratings: Sheff Wed 2-0 Sunderland - Fully-rotated Mackems dumped out the EFL Cup!

Alex Bass: 6/10

No chance with either goal but poor pass out led to the second. Did look confident with the few crosses he had to claim however.

Carl Winchester: 5/10

Not a good night for Winchester, didn’t look particularly confident defending or on the ball.

Bailey Wright: 5/10

Not a lot to do all night but never stood out in a game where he would have wanted to push for a league start, got away with giving the ball away late on in a very dangerous position.

Aji Alese: 5/10

Won a fair number of headers but was also sloppy in possession.

Harrison Sohna: 5/10

No threat going forward from wing-back from a player playing out of position, pinged a nice ball out to Hume in the second half but mostly anonymous.

Trai Hume: 6/10

Did OK on the right, got up and down the wing as much as he could. Took a shot to the back of the head which he got up from and put in the ball of the night from our team which evaded everyone in the box.

Jay Matete: 5/10

Won the ball a few times but struggled in possession to make something positive happen. Burst forward very late on, showing nice feet, and got back quick to win the ball back.

Luke O’Nien: 5/10

Did not do anything wrong but was very disappointing in the first half for a senior player, did not impose himself in midfield at all. Put himself about later on but far too late.

Patrick Roberts: 4/10

Just couldn’t make anything happen and we could not find him in dangerous areas.

Elliot Embleton: 5/10

Could not get hold of the ball high enough up the pitch in the first half, played deeper in the second and spread the ball about but to little effect.

Jack Diamond: 6/10

Worked tireless up front with absolutely zero support, made plenty of runs in behind that weren’t spotted.

Substitutes

Michael Spellman: 6/10

Came on late and never stopped running, showed a good turn of pace.

Caden Kelly: 6/10

Showed some good touches in a brief cameo.

Man of the Match: Jack Diamond

Not much to choose from tonight but Diamond was our bright spark in both halves, worked really hard to try and make something happen but very rarely found when making a run or no-one around him when he had the ball. A tireless display.