Roker Report Score Predictions 2022-23: Carabao Cup - Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland

Last time around

The lads' predictions were a bit mixed for the first away trip of the season down to the banks of the Avon last Saturday, but with three wins predicted from our team of six, that was the majority forecasted outcome.

After getting off the mark with a solid home point versus Coventry City, confidence in Alex Neil’s men wasn’t deterring the Roker Report pundits from backing the lads even away and early in the campaign, it seems.

The Mackems came away with a hard-fought 3-2 away win. Any team who can lead early, then go behind, and then bounce back to take the win nearly 300 miles from home has something about it. The second-half performance from the lads was a real pleasure to watch at times too.

A pleasure for a few of our lads as well, namely Malc, Jack and Will who all predicted the right outcome, but not the right score or first scorer.

Predictions League Table

After correctly calling an away win but nothing else right about the victory, three of our lads get a single point, and the rest get nothing.

Will has had two correct results in a row and one of them was bang on, so he takes an early lead on 4 points, just like the Black Cats. He almost called it bang on for the second game in a row in calling 3-1, and if it were not for the unfortunate OG we scored (which in many people’s view is incorrectly accredited to Chris Martin), he would have done. So close, like the game itself.

Unlike Nigel Pearson’s Bristol City and the Championship playoff final losers from last season, Huddersfield, everyone in our predictions league now has at least one point to their names. Nice and cosy.

How the points are awarded...

Just a quick reminder on how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:

Correct score = 3 points

Correct outcome (but not correct score) = 1 point

Correct first Sunderland goalscorer = 1 point

Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting on time = TBC at Malc’s discretion…

Malc Dugdale predicts...

Score Prediction: Sheff Weds 0 - Sunderland 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ellis Simms

Sunderland won when it mattered at Hillsborough late last season, and they can again, but for me it comes down to how much we want to progress in this cup.

That desire will determine how strong a team we play, and the decisions in that space may really level things when both sides run out on Wednesday evening.

After a great debut on Saturday, I think the gaffer will start with Simms and keep him out for at least an hour as he needs match fitness, though he didn’t visibly tire for me down at Bristol. We do need to test out our options at the back and in the middle of the park, and this will be a chance to try things in that manner.

I’m calling 1-0 to the lads, Ellis moves on to 3 goals in 2 games, no injuries experienced and a few lessons learned, please.

If we lose and we get all the lessons and wider benefits above, all good.

Matty Foster predicts...

Score Prediction: Sheff Weds 1 - Sunderland 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Patrick Roberts (SAFC to progress on penalties)

I don’t really care much for the Carabao Cup, but it’s an opportunity to build upon the steady start we’ve made to the season.

Like ourselves, Sheffield Wednesday have started their season with one win and one draw, and will undoubtedly will still be smarting from their play off defeat last season.

I fancy our chances here, but it won’t be easy by any stretch. It certainly wouldn’t be the end of the world if we bowed out now.

But given our performances, I can’t see us losing, especially in normal time.

A penalty shootout to follow a score draw and Sunderland to progress!

Bomber Davies predicts...

Score Prediction: Sheff Weds 2 - Sunderland 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ellis Simms

I don’t think the League Cup is a competition Alex Neil will take all too seriously given it’s our league campaign that takes priority, although he’ll still obviously be wanting to win the game against League One opposition.

As always, the same can be said for Sheff Weds, who will be looking to focus on promotion after being dumped out of the playoffs last year by a certain group of red and white wizards!

I think we’ll see a number of changes, with Bailey Wright, Jay Matete, Patrick Roberts, Luke O’Nien and Leon Dajaku all likely to come in, possibly Bass for Patterson too.

We saw how hard it was to go to Hillsborough and do think we’ll probably get beat, but it’ll be no reflection on the team or quality we have… more a combination of a lot of changes, a cup we aren’t arsed with, and a game against a team desperate for revenge.

Martin Wanless predicts...

Score Prediction: Sheff Weds 0 - Sunderland 2 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Elliot Embleton

Back to Hillsborough for a game that’s the polar opposite, stakes-wise, from our last trip there.

We’ll see a much-changed team lineup tonight, and it’s a good chance for the fringe players to force their way into Alex Neil’s thoughts.

Wednesday will likely make a number of changes, too, and hopefully, we’ll get another win to back up Saturday’s three points.

Will Jones predicts...

Score Prediction: Sheff Weds 0 - Sunderland 0 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: NA - Sheffield Wednesday to progress on penalties.

Both teams go into this knowing league form and fitness is paramount to their respective objectives.

I am sure both teams will come out with rotated squads, giving game time to those who are yet to see any. Therefore any form is more or less moot.

Going to Hillsborough is a tough ask for any team, especially a second-string squad. But as we know, Alex Neil will make sure we are at our best defensively if we are to come away with anything.

It’s going to be an extremely tough game but one that will be decided from the spot.

Jack Howe-Gingell predicts...

Score Prediction: Sheff Weds 0 - Sunderland 2 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Elliot Embleton

Our most recent success at Hillsborough is still fresh in the mind, and I think we can go there and do the same again.

It’ll be a tough game against a team I fully expect to take control of League One. They have a good starting eleven and we will need to be wary.

That said, we have players to come in such as Patrick Roberts, Aji Alese and Elliot Embleton who will be pushing for league starts.

I fancy us to do an efficient job on them but they won’t be without chances. I’m interested to see how Neil approaches the fixture, but confident we will put out a side that will get the result.