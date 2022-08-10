Starting XI: Sheff Wed vs Sunderland – Will it be all change tonight at Hillsborough?

Share All sharing options for: Starting XI: Sheff Wed vs Sunderland – Will it be all change tonight at Hillsborough?

While we clearly need strengthening in a number of positions, it’s interesting tonight that we can put out a completely different starting XI to the one that played on Saturday and it still looks pretty decent.

There are a few players who will feel a bit unfortunate not to have seen more action this season so far, and will want to turn in a good display to force their way into the manager’s thinking. So who’ll line up tonight? This is what we think could happen.

Goalkeeper: Alex Bass

Our new keeper Alex Bass is likely to make his debut tonight, and it’ll be a good test for him against Wednesday.

He needs a game, just in case, and it’ll be interesting to see how he does.

Defence: Trai Hume, Carl Winchester, Bailey Wright, Aje Alese

Trai Hume’s been unlucky not to be involved so far this season after a good summer but should get the chance to stake a claim for first-team action tonight.

Alongside him, I suspect we’ll see Winchester and Bailey Wright in defence and Aje Alese given 90 minutes, too.

We could well go with a back five, with Hume and Diamond as wing-backs, however, I have a feeling Alex Neil might want to give a back four a run-out.

Midfield: Patrick Roberts, Luke O’Nien, Elliot Embleton, Jay Matete, Jack Diamond

We’ve got a few options in midfield, and Patrick Roberts – another who’s been incredibly unlucky not to start a game so far this season, should be in from the start alongside Luke O’Nien and Jay Matete, who’ve both failed to make the starting XI so far.

After dropping to the bench on Saturday, I think Elliot Embleton will come back in while Jack Diamond should come into the team on the left side of midfield.

He’s been linked with a loan move to Portsmouth and, more recently, Fleetwood, but there’s still a good chance he can make an impression here this season.

Attackers: Leon Dajaku

There is an argument to make for Ellis Simms being given another start to build up his fitness, but I just wouldn’t risk him at all, so Leon Dajaku could get the nod up front tonight.

He’s got a lot of good attributes – I like him as a player, and he can finish – so it’s a good chance for him to force his way into Alex Neil’s thinking.