Sunderland Women 22/23 fixtures are out - here’s what we can look forward to next season!

The 2022-23 #BarclaysWC fixtures have landed!



Everything you need to know: — Barclays Women’s Championship (@BarclaysWC) July 8, 2022

On Friday morning, the Barclays Women’s Championship announced the fixture list for the upcoming 2022-2023 season, with some interesting matches to kick start a new football campaign.

These fixtures see the inclusion of two new teams the division in the form of relegated WSL side Birmingham City and newly promoted Southampton FC Women, who won their playoff game against Wolves Women to earn their spot in the second tier of Women’s football.

Opening Day = !



We will face on the opening day of the 2022/23 #BarclaysWC season! pic.twitter.com/ijQQUPB5r3 — Durham Women FC (@DurhamWFC) July 8, 2022

Sunderland Women will kick things off with a short away trip down the A690 to play Durham Women in the River Wear Derby, in what should be a tasty affair as both teams look to get off the mark well.

The two sides played each other twice last season, with the Wildcats getting the bragging rights in both editions, with a 2-0 away win at Eppleton and 3-0 win at Maiden Castle, with the latter achieving a sold-out attendance for the game. It is likely tickets will once again sell out quickly, so be sure to snap them up from Durham Women’s website.

The Lasses will no doubt be heading into this season and fixture with renewed vigour and determination to right the wrongs of last year. The additions of former Durham players Abby Holmes and Nicki Gears will be an interesting one as they face up against their old teammates. However, there are a lot of familiar faces across the squads who have played for both Durham and Sunderland.

After an exciting away game to start off the season, Sunderland will play their home opener against newly relegated WSL side Birmingham City. Whilst it has been confirmed that Sunderland Women will be continuing to play at Eppleton for the season, the Lasses usually play up to three fixtures at the Stadium of Light and this feels like a game that could certainly be hosted at the SoL.

Sunderland Women’s will then play Sheffield United at home, Bristol City away and Charlton Athletic at home before concluding their first five fixtures.

Meanwhile, the lasses have a good run of three home games in their five final fixtures which include playing against Crystal Palace and Bristol City at home, Sheffield United away, and finally, Blackburn Rovers at home on April 30th.

Full Fixture List:

Women’s Championship

Sunday, August 21st, 2022 - Durham Women v Sunderland Women

Sunday, August 28th, 2022 - Sunderland Women v Birmingham City

Sunday, September 11th, 2022 - Sunderland Women v Sheffield United Women

Sunday, September 18th, 2022 - Bristol City Women v Sunderland Women

Sunday, September 25th, 2022 - Sunderland Women v Charlton Athletic Women

Sunday, October 16th, 2022 - Crystal Palace Women v Sunderland Women

Sunday, October 23rd, 2022 - Sunderland Women v London City Lionesses

Sunday, October 30th, 2022 - Southampton FC Women v Sunderland Women

Sunday, November 6th, 2022 - Blackburn Rovers Women v Sunderland Women

Sunday, November 20th, 2022 - Sunderland Women v Lewes FC Women

Sunday, December 4th, 2022 - Coventry United Women v Sunderland Women

Sunday, January 15th, 2023 - Sunderland Women v Durham Women

Sunday, January 22nd, 2023 - Birmingham City Women v Sunderland Women

Sunday, February 5th, 2023 - London City Lionesses v Sunderland Women

Sunday, February 12th, 2023 - Sunderland Women v Southampton FC Women

Sunday, March 5th, 2023 - Lewes Women v Sunderland Women

Sunday, March 12th, 2023 - Sunderland Women v Coventry United Women

Sunday, March 26th, 2023 - Charlton Athletic Women v Sunderland Women

Sunday, April 2nd, 2023 - Sunderland Women v Crystal Palace Women

Sunday, April 16th, 2023 - Sunderland Women v Bristol City Women

Sunday, April 23rd, 2023 - Sheffield United Women v Sunderland Women

Sunday, April 30th, 2023 - Sunderland Women v Blackburn Rovers Women

Conti Cup (TBC)

Group Games: 2nd October, 27th October, 24th November, 8th December, 18th December

Pre-season Fixtures

‍♀️ #SAFCWomen have confirmed four pre-season matches to take place across July and August at the Academy of Light. — Sunderland AFC Women (@SAFCWomen) July 6, 2022

It is also worth noting that Sunderland Women did unveil their pre-season Friendlies last week, which will see the Lasses face off against Motherwell, Newcastle United, Hibernian, and Nottingham Forest, with games set to be played at the Academy of Light. It is unclear as of yet, whether or not these games will be open to the public.

The lasses returned from their respective breaks and holidays to start preseason on Tuesday 28th June.

The first friendly against Motherwell will be played on Sunday 24th July at 1pm followed by a Wear-Tyne derby on Thursday 28th July at 7pm against Newcastle, and Sunderland will then face off against Hibernian on Sunday 31st July at 2:30pm.

And then, finally play their last friendly on Sunday 14th August at 2pm against Nottingham Forest, giving the lasses a weeks rest before the Barclays Women’s Championship season begins

Sunderland Women U23’s

Unfortunately, at present, there has been no news yet regarding the newly formed Sunderland Women U23’s side. Trials were conducted in June and we are awaiting news as to coaches, squad details, players, and their fixture list.

We are aware that the majority of games will be played at the Academy of Light and will likely be closed off to spectators. However, there have been discussions (but no assurances as yet) about the U23’s playing some fixtures at Eppleton, should the senior women's side and the Men’s U23 team not be playing at home that weekend.

We will provide more news as it follows.