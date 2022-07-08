Roker Roundup: Colombian international forward on Man City’s books linked with Sunderland move

Colombian international linked

Sunderland are interested in a move for Colombian international Marlos Moreno, according to reports.

The 25-year-old has been on the books of Manchester City since 2016 but, like Patrick Roberts, has spent most of that time out on loan with various clubs, including the likes of Girona, Deportivo La Coruna, Flamengo and Santos Laguna.

According to AS in his home country, Sunderland, Norwich City and Bristol City are all interested in Moreno’s services, with a spell in the Championship said to appeal to the forward.

Moreno is predominantly a right winger but can also play on the left and spent last season on-loan at top flight Belgian outfit Kortrijk, where he featured 34 times in all competitions.

No Turkish move for Arby

Reports suggested last week that Arbenit Xhemajli was set to sign for second tier Turkish side Goztepe, but that move has now fallen through.

The released Sunderland defender had been training with the Turkish club but a report in Sporx emerged yesterday that claimed the player has now returned to Kosovo after being on the receiving end of an unfavourable review by the club’s manager Turgay Altay.

Fletcher links up with Ross

Former Sunderland striker Steven Fletcher has linked up with Jack Ross at Dundee United after signing a two-year deal with the Tangerines.

Fletcher was a free agent after his contract with Stoke City expired and has returned to Scotland as a player for the first time since leaving Hibernian for Burnley in 2009.

Ross was delighted with the experienced frontman’s arrival, telling the club’s official website:

To bring a player of his experience will be a big asset both on and off the pitch. The level of quality he has shown thoughout his career makes him a really exciting addition, and we are really looking forward to getting down to work.