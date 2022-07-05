 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Lasses Podcast - Euro 2022 Preview with ex-Sunderland player Jen O’Neill

It’s finally here! Euro 2022 kicks on at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening, and Roker Report - The Lasses will be bringing you coverage of the England Lionesses from a Mackem Perspective - including our Brett’s Euro 2022 diary.

By Rich Speight
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

It’s finally here! Euro 2022 kicks on at Old Trafford on Wednesday 6th July 2022, and Roker Report - The Lasses will be bringing you coverage of the England Lionesses from a Mackem Perspective - including our Brett’s Euro 2022 diary.

You can listen for FREE on Acast, iTunes, YouTube, and across your favourite podcast platforms - the podcast is brought to you in association with Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen and HerGameToo - get stuck in!

What’s the crack...

  • Jen O’Neill’s thoughts on the England squad
  • Charlotte picks our the players likely to star
  • Jen’s view of Alissa Russo
  • Brett’s Euro 2022 Diary!
  • The impact this summer could have on clubs like Sunderland AFC
  • Our tournament predictions
  • ...and more!!!

Our new regular pod theme music is “Science” by bigfatbig - stream their music across all platforms - https://linktr.ee/bigfatbig

Discover our articles on rokerreport.com social media and network with other Lasses fans - go to linktr.ee/rrlasses

#SAFC #HawayTheLionesses

Listen now:

Apple Podcasts

To subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Click Here

Spotify

To Subscribe on Spotify, Click Here

OPINION!

Sunderland’s nostalgia trips are not healthy - we need to look to the future

ROKER ROUNDTABLE!

Roker Roundtable: Would the signing of Jack Clarke offer us a key attacking threat?

FEATURES!

Feature Celebrity Cats: The famous faces amongst the Sunderland fanbase…

Loading comments...