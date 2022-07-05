Lasses Podcast - Euro 2022 Preview with ex-Sunderland player Jen O’Neill

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement .

It’s finally here! Euro 2022 kicks on at Old Trafford on Wednesday 6th July 2022, and Roker Report - The Lasses will be bringing you coverage of the England Lionesses from a Mackem Perspective - including our Brett’s Euro 2022 diary.

You can listen for FREE on Acast, iTunes, YouTube, and across your favourite podcast platforms - the podcast is brought to you in association with Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen and HerGameToo - get stuck in!

What’s the crack...

Jen O’Neill’s thoughts on the England squad

Charlotte picks our the players likely to star

Jen’s view of Alissa Russo

Brett’s Euro 2022 Diary!

The impact this summer could have on clubs like Sunderland AFC

Our tournament predictions

...and more!!!

Our new regular pod theme music is “Science” by bigfatbig - stream their music across all platforms - https://linktr.ee/bigfatbig

Discover our articles on rokerreport.com social media and network with other Lasses fans - go to linktr.ee/rrlasses

: Just a heads up that we are putting the final touches to #SK74 and you can pre-order it now! (Out early July, in time for kick-off.) ⤵️



: https://t.co/2GnXufrWtl pic.twitter.com/x4noQ8TXVV — Jen O'Neill (@SheKicksdotnet) June 24, 2022

#SAFC #HawayTheLionesses

Listen now:

Apple Podcasts

To subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Click Here

Spotify

To Subscribe on Spotify, Click Here