Lasses Podcast - Euro 2022 Preview with ex-Sunderland player Jen O’Neill

It’s finally here! Euro 2022 kicks on at Old Trafford on Wednesday 6th July 2022, and Roker Report - The Lasses will be bringing you coverage of the England Lionesses from a Mackem Perspective - including our Brett’s Euro 2022 diary.
What’s the crack...
- Jen O’Neill’s thoughts on the England squad
- Charlotte picks our the players likely to star
- Jen’s view of Alissa Russo
- Brett’s Euro 2022 Diary!
- The impact this summer could have on clubs like Sunderland AFC
- Our tournament predictions
- ...and more!!!
