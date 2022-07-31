Share All sharing options for: Andy’s Player Ratings: Sunderland 1-1 Coventry City - 40,000 watch as we get our first point

Anthony Patterson: 7/10

No chance at all with the goal and did so well to get a fingertip on a long range effort in the first half. Looked comfortable on the ball and from set pieces.

Lynden Gooch: 7/10

Did really well to skin the opposing full back in the first half and put in a great flighted effort for the first goal. Not many other opportunities to get forward but defended well.

Dan Ballard: 7/10

Battled well with Gyokeres all game and really got stuck in.

Danny Batth: 7/10

Won everything in the air and never gave the Coventry strikers a moment’s peace.

Dennis Cirkin: 6/10

A bit of a quiet game from Cirkin, no bursts forward of note but defended well.

Corry Evans: 6/10

Got overrun a bit late on and was really lucky in the first half that a lax pass wasn’t capitalised on but otherwise kept the team ticking and had one good run forward that ended up with a chance for Clarke from a Pritchard cross.

Dan Neil: 6/10

Really bright in the first half, showing good feet but was troubled in the second as Coventry pushed the team back and got lucky that dawdling on the ball on the edge of his own box did not result in a goal thanks to Coventry shooting wide.

Elliot Embleton: 6/10

A hard working display that saw him deployed more centrally, had one real chance in the second half that he hit comfortably over.

Alex Pritchard: 7/10

So good while he was on the pitch, typically busy display up front showing his class and got back to great effect in the second to stop a potential shot coming in. Coventry scored shortly after his departure, showing his importance in leading the press.

Jack Clarke: 7/10

Worked really hard defensively all game and most of the team’s best moments fell to Clarke. Scored the opener with a header and then could maybe have done better with a first time shot that the visiting ‘keeper saved.

Ross Stewart: 7/10

No goal for Stewart but worked both centre halves all game with his movement. Led from the front and forced the Coventry goalkeeper into a save in the second with a first time shot from the edge of the box from a Clarke pull back.

Substitutes

Luke O’Nien: 5/10

Came on for Embleton to disrupt the momentum Coventry were building. Created a half chance for Pritchard with a clever ball over his own head but didn’t do enough when close to Gyokeres for the equaliser and was lucky to stay on the pitch following a bad tackle in injury time.

Patrick Roberts: 6/10

Looked bright when he came on and put in a good cross that Clarke should maybe have attacked more at the back post.

Man of the Match: Alex Pritchard

A lot of good moments came from Jack Clarke on the left wing but Alex Pritchard looked like our best player while he was on the pitch. Great movement, always dangerous around the Coventry box and the defensive work he puts in was a miss when Coventry equalised soon after his subsititution.