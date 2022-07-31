Roker Report Score Predictions 2022-23: Game 1 - Sunderland v Coventry City

Predictions League Table

All the lads are back to zero points for this season - though as a mark of respect from last time around, the order reflects the finishing positions from last time until any prediction points are scored.

Those with a keen eye will see we do have one change in staff for this season. With many thanks for his tireless work on this feature, Chris Wynn has stepped down and handed the reigns of the Roker Report Predictions piece over to Malc Dugdale.

In place of Chris in terms of Predictions Picks, our mate Luke “Bomber” Davies has joined the team. As he has replaced Chris in the team, he gets the benefit of being second in the initial table, which is where Chris ended up on our last campaign.

Wonder how long that will last, eh Bomber. About as long as this lad has been about…

How the points are awarded...

Just a quick reminder on how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:

Correct score = 3 points

Correct outcome (but not correct score) = 1 point

Correct first Sunderland goalscorer = 1 point

Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting on time = TBC at Malc’s discretion…

Malc Dugdale predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 2 - 1 Coventry City Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Patrick Roberts

Sunderland are back, and despite the mixed results in the pre-season stretch of matches, I am backing the lads to get out of the blocks with a win.

As the end of last season got closer, Patrick Roberts was virtually unplayable. His goal in the playoff semis away leg as well as his display at Wembley were a sign of things to come. I’m backing him to open our 2022-23 account, and I am hoping everyone else will back big Ross… hence if this comes in, I’m away!

If we can defend as we did in the last few months of the last campaign (which should be doable with the decent additions made to the squad), we could well nick this with a clean sheet. That said, although Coventry finished last season bang in the middle of the table, they did score four away at local foes Birmingham in April, and they also notched at Stoke away in the last game of the season, so they will obviously have a go against the new boys at our gaff.

I’d take a draw as our team won’t be settled for a few weeks yet, assuming we still have a few players to come in, but a win would relight the fire we had at Wembley, so that would be a great start for players and fans alike.

Matty Foster predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 1 - 1 Coventry City Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

After four long, excruciating seasons stuck in the hellhole that is League One, it is so refreshing to begin a season back in the Championship.

We start in front of the cameras, against one of the many forced rivalries we’ve picked up in our years in the EFL.

There’s been some concern with the results in pre-season, but friendlies are a free hit to get any mistakes out of our system.

This is the third time in recent memory we’ve begun the season with Coventry, with both the previous occasions ending in defeats.

Hopefully we can begin with a win, but I’m going for a score draw. Which in the grand scheme of things would not be a bad start!

Bomber Davies predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 1 - 1 Coventry City Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Elliot Embleton

If I was writing this after the Dundee game I’d be shouting about a predicted 3-0 win and how top six was a formality. A “win” against Rangers and Dundee, with a very strong performance in defeat to Jose Mourinho’s Roma had me giddy.

Since then however we have been patchy in performances and winless against Bradford, Accrington and Hartlepool. Whilst this can be mitigated to some extent by squad rotation and the inclusion of youth players and those on the fringes, what it did do was expose to me just how lacking in depth in some areas we are which has just dampened the flame of my exuberance.

Coventry are a good side and have a very good manager in Mark Robins, someone who I would have loved to see in our home dugout at the various times we’ve been looking for a new gaffer these past couple of years.

That said, our best starting XI can be more than a match for any team in the Championship - just ask Rangers and Roma. Coventry will come and try to play, where they will encounter 40,000 roaring Mackems filled with the joy of a return to Championship football! I don’t think we’ll lose, but don’t underestimate the Sky Blues.

Martin Wanless predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 2 - 2 Coventry City Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Patrick Roberts

With a packed house and a high noon kick-off - presuming the season cards and match tickets work okay - this will be a good barometer of where we’re at in terms of competing in the Championship.

We’ve looked a bit suss defensively in the last couple of friendlies but Alex Neil has us pretty well organised and we have players up front who I believe can cause the best in the league problems.

That said, I don’t necessarily expect us to win today, Coventry have had a decent spell establishing themselves back in the Championship, and I’d be OK with a solid point to get the season underway.

Will Jones predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 1 - 1 Coventry City Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Elliot Embleton

Now is the start of not picking us to win every week, I guess...

We don’t ever seem comfortable on opening day but with a huge crowd arriving at the SOL on Sunday, I feel we may be able to match Coventry’s talent, especially their front line.

We are still behind on where we want to be, so I feel it may be a slow start here, hoping for an injury-free first game with a fair amount of positives from the game.

There has been a penalty given in our last eight opening days. I’m of the belief we will succumb to a ninth successive year after taking the lead.

I hope I’m wrong, in the best way. Haway the Lads!

Jack Howe-Gingell predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 2 - 1 Coventry City Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

We’re back in The Championship and to be honest, I’m just happy to be here! Saying goodbye to League One is a delight and actually playing teams with players you’ve heard of is a boost.

This will be a tough game, with Coventry being touted as dark horses for the Playoffs and maybe even promotion. They have a good squad with Hamer, Gyökeres and O’Hare showing real quality - hanging on to these three may determine how their season goes.

I think a strong home crowd will play into our hands, and the lads will feed off it. We won’t always have it our own way but fancy us to pinch it, and get us off on the right foot from the off.