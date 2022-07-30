Lasses Podcast: Euro 2022 Final Preview with SAFC legend Steph Bannon!

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement .

England are in the final of Euro 2022, and we have the perfect guest to talk about the formative years of all the former Sunderland players in the squad as well as the impact of their success on the next generation of footballers in the north east.

Steph Bannon began her Sunderland career at the club as a 14 year old in 2002, and four years later she was club captain. IN 2017, after 15 glorious years, she retired at only 28 to concentrate on teaching.

She played with Jill Scott, Steph Houghton, Jordan Nobbs, Demi Stokes, Beth Mead and Lucy Staniforth during her time at Hetton - nobody knows our former SAFC Lionesses better.

Now she is now on the front line of bringing through the next generation of footballers teaching teenagers in a secondary school in the north east.

If you want to get up to speed with women’s football past, present and future - this one is not to be missed!

What’s the crack...

Steph’s early days at SAFC with Jill Scott and Steph Houghton

The highlights of her career, including the FA Cup Final alongside Lucy Bronze and Jordan Nobbs

Being a key mentor to a young Beth Mead

Her thoughts on England under Sarina Wiegman

The future of north east football and Sunderland AFC Women after Euro 2022

Being a PE teacher bringing through the next batch of female footballers

The big game on Sunday

Ha’way The Lionesses!