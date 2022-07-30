If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement .

Roker Rapport Podcast: The Sunderland v Coventry Preview with Sky Blues Fan TV!

Our Chris Wynn has had just about enough time to recover from his Wembley wanderings to get back to it - joining him to preview our first game back in the Championship this Sunday is Glenn from Coventry’s Sky Blue Fans TV!

What’s The Crack?

What have they been up to since last we met in March of 2020?

Their manager Mark Robins has been in the job for a while now, with a couple promotions under the belt since 2017; how are they getting on with him currently, and are they seeing real progress on the pitch?

Who are the big players for Coventry these days? Who is their biggest threat in Glenn’s opinion?

Our pre-season wasn’t much to write home about from a results point of view but they’ve been unbeaten so far - does this fill them with confidence for the season ahead?

How’s the transfer window going for them? Any positions still needing to be filled?

What do both lads predict the outcome will be on Sunday; Games between us are rarely dull, so what sort of game are we all expecting?

All this and more!

How Can I Listen?

Be sure to like, follow, subscribe and share. Thanks for listening, and enjoy.