 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Friday Night Live! Get involved tonight @ 19:30pm with our interactive SAFC Twitter Podcast!

Join us tonight at 7:30pm over on the Roker Report Twitter page as we host our ‘Friday Night LIVE’ Twitter Spaces Podcast, talking all things Sunderland ahead of Sunday’s game - and you can take part!

By Editor Gav
/ new

How can I listen/take part?

It’s very simple - just make sure that you are following us on Twitter (click here for our page) and then at 19:30pm, when we go live, click the prompt at the top of your app to join the conversation.

If you’d like to take part, tweet us with your question for the lads, or if you’d like to go one step further and actually jump in and talk live on the air, you can request to speak once you’re in the chat - easy peasy, lemon squeezy.

Another easy way to join is to click the tweet below, and then press ‘Set a Reminder’ - that way, you’ll get a notification on your device when we go live tonight at 7:30pm.

See you then!

ROKER ROUNDTABLE!

Roker Roundtable: Some final words of encouragement ahead of Sunderland’s opening game!

INTERVIEWS!

Is Alex Bass any good? Pompey podder Andy gives the lowdown on Sunderland's new goalkeeper!

On This Day (29 July 2014): Young Sunderland team wins friendly clash. But where are they now?

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Roker Report Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Sunderland news from Roker Report