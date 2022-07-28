Share All sharing options for: Roker Roundup: Hoppe springs eternal, ex-Everton keeper linked, and Rodwell’s on the move again

Hoppe for Sunderland?

As Alex Neil searches for competition for Ross Stewart up front, Sunderland have been linked with a United States international striker.

According to MLS insider Tom Bogert, Sunderland are interested in Matthew Hoppe of Mallorca, although should they want to sign the player they will have to hurry up as Middlesbrough are said to have already made an offer for the 21-year-old.

Hoppe signed for Mallorca last summer following a spell in Germany with Schalke.

Middlesbrough have made an offer to Mallorca for USMNT forward Matthew Hoppe, per sources. Offer is around $3m (including add-ons). Sunderland interested as well.



Hoppe, 21, has six caps with the USMNT. Joined Mallorca last summer from Schalke. pic.twitter.com/MNkythmPqD — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) July 27, 2022

Interest in Robles?

Despite signing Alex Bass earlier in the week, Sunderland still only have two senior goalkeepers on their books, with first-choice Anthony Patterson being the other.

As there is potential for an experienced goalkeeper arriving before the end of the transfer window, it’s worth noting that Sunderland have been linked with 32-year-old Joel Robles.

Robles is a free agent after leaving La Liga outfit Real Betis in the summer and has also played for Everton and Wigan Athletic, with El Chiringuito journalist Jose Alvarez saying Sunderland, Norwich City and Club Brugges are showing the most interest in the player.

Hay PUJA por JOEL ROBLES



Sunderland, Norwich y Brujas, los equipos que han mostrado más interés.



Vía @10JoseAlvarez. pic.twitter.com/tHCFbUGv5n — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) July 27, 2022

Yorke to swoop for Rodwell?

Jack Rodwell is a free agent after being released by Western Sydney Wanderers of the Australian A-League after playing just 14 games for the club.

However, reports suggest that his next destination may be to link up with another former Sunderland midfielder, Dwight Yorke.

Yorke was recently appointed manager of fellow A-League outfit Macarthur and FTBL claim he wants to add Rodwell to their ranks – although the report goes on to state that a deal for the 31-year-old hinges on Rodwell’s wage expectations being lowered.