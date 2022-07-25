Andy’s Player Ratings: Sunderland 1-1 Hartlepool Utd - All square as more minutes are banked

Jacob Carney: 6/10

Looked comfortable in possession, showed good feet on one occasion when closed down. Not really much to do and had no chance with the goal. Dropped the ball once, potentially from a touch from a Hartlepool defender but it was slight.

Trai Hume: 7/10

Looked very good going forward tonight, put in some crosses an out-and-out striker would love, unfortunately we didn’t have one on the pitch. Not really tested defensively.

Danny Batth: 6/10

Scored an unfortunate own goal early on but won everything that came his way, should have scored with a header and put in one cross-cum-shot that the goalkeeper had to tip over.

Aji Alese: 6/10

Loves a flighted long ball over the top, hit and miss with them but picked out Hume and Diamond on occasion.

Ellis Taylor: 6/10

Did OK on the left of the attack, put some useful crosses in but had one real chance when played in by O’Nien and tried to cut inside when that option wasn’t on and he had a real chance of goal if he had taken it with his weaker left foot.

Carl Winchester: 6/10

Another not really tested defensively and spent most of the game almost in midfield as Sunderland dominated possession.

Jay Matete: 6/10

Beaten too easily in the lead up to the Pools goal and got caught napping on the ball in the first half but luckily the Hartlepool striker blasted miles wide. Neat and tidy otherwise.

Luke O’Nien: 6/10

Played a bit further up to support Diamond, almost scored but couldn’t quite get enough contact on a Sohna cross and could only hit the post. Not really creative enough to play that position but did well enough.

Elliot Embleton: 8/10

Played alongside Matete but spent most of the game buzzing around the top end of the pitch, closing players down and making the team tick. Looks more suited to that role than as an out and out attacker. Scored the equaliser from the spot.

Harrison Sohna: 6/10

Another who was beaten a bit too easily in the lead up to the home side’s goal but actually played quite well in an unusual left wing-back position. Showed good vision and movement around the Pools box and put in a very good cross that should have led to an O’Nien goal.

Jack Diamond: 8/10

Looked a little more comfortable up top than he did against Bradford but his work rate was fantastic. Won the ball, then the penalty for the equaliser and kept the home side’s defence busy all game. Went around the ‘keeper at one point and picked out Embleton who could only blast over.

Substitutes

Michael Spellman: N/A

Came on very late and didn’t have much chance to make an impression.

Man of the Match: Elliot Embleton

Just shades Jack Diamond for man of the match. Seemed like he covered every blade of grass and although was technically in central midfield with Matete he was also playing further forward and troubling Hartlepool with his quick feet and crosses. Took the penalty very well.