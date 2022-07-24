If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement .

Roker Rapport Podcast: The SAFC 22/23 Pre-season Review - The countdown to Coventry begins!

Aye lads and lasses... we’re about to start our first season back in the Championship after that long holiday in League One! So to kick things off, our Phil and Gav got together for a chat about all the goings on as the Sunderland AFC pre-season draws to a close - from decent performances to half matches, power cuts, strange results and surprise signings - and to guess at the overall feeling of the fans as we head into the season opener (less than a week from now) against our dear old friends Coventry City!

What’s The Crack?

How do the lads feel about the way the club has conducted its business over the last month or so?

The gaffer and recruitment team know what they have and who they need, don’t they? Which areas do we think they’ll look to strengthen?

Do we think any significant lessons were learned from the matches played? Is there a chance AN is at all surprised by anything he’s seen?

Is anyone concerned at this stage? How confident are the lads ahead of next Sunday?

What do we make of the transfer window so far - and the way the club continues to quietly do its business - is it a possibility we’ll need to wait a little while longer for the players we’re targeting?

Gav feels fairly relaxed - is this purely because everyone panicked last season and we still started well, or is Alex Neil exactly the manager you need in your life to keep your head from dropping?

All this and more! There’s everything still to play for...

Be sure to like, follow, subscribe and share. Thanks for listening, and enjoy.