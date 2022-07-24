Roker Roundup: Sunderland eye up a deal for an Everton striker. But not that one...

Sunderland linked with second Everton striker

Sunderland have been consistently linked with a move for Everton striker Nathan Broadhead this summer, following the 24-year-old’s successful loan spell last season.

Broadhead may not be the only Everton striker interesting Alex Neil though, if reports are to be believed.

The Sun’s Alan Nixon claims Sunderland are one of a number of clubs interested in Ellis Simms, after impressive loan spells at both Blackpool and Hearts.

According to the report, Sunderland will face competition from both Huddersfield Town and Millwall for the 21-year-old.

New club for Ruiter

Former Sunderland goalkeeper Robbin Ruiter has been without a club since January, after he and Willem II mutually agreed to cancel his contract.

However, he has now found a new club with Voetbal International saying Ruiter will join SC Cambuur on a one-year deal following a successful trial.

Cambuur’s technical manager Foeke Booy was happy to bring the experienced goalkeeper to the club, telling VI:

Robbin knows better than anyone what is required in professional football and with his calmness and experience he is a valuable addition to our selection. Together with João Virginia and Brett Minnema we have now filled all goalkeeper positions for next season.

Surprise move for Lens?

Another Dutch player formerly of Sunderland, Jeremain Lens, left Turkish club Besiktas this summer following the expiry of his contract.

According to Il Resto del Carlino, the Netherlands international may be set for a surprise move to Serie C outfit Vis Pesaro.

The Italians are said to be very keen to recruit Lens, with the club’s coach believing he will fit perfectly into their system, as well as helping the club sell season tickets.