Fan Letters: “I’m very worried about the lack of good signings,” says RR reader Malcolm

Dear Roker Report,

Great news today with the arrival of several promising young players to the new U21s side. It is a reminder that there is a plan beneath all of the stuff on the surface. I think we are looking at hidden gems and even some more obvious talents like the Burnley lad and showing them that there is a pathway to becoming a top professional player at a big club.

Hopefully, there are more to come.

Keep the faith,

John Gretham

Ed’s Note [Martin]: I agree John, all of them seem as if they’re very promising players that other clubs wanted. The striker from Burnley, Max Thompson, is an exciting addition, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see him around the first team early in the season. It does seem as if we’re recruiting wisely with the medium-to-long term in mind, which can only be a good thing.

Dear Roker Report,

I am very worried about the lack of good signings. We should be signing players to get straight into Premier...

I can’t see it happening with what we have but here’s hoping am proved wrong.

”HAWAY THE LADS”

Malcolm Templeton

Ed’s Note [Martin]: The way the club’s doing its business – and has done for the past 12 months or so – gives me a lot of confidence. We’ve signed good players who will make an impact in the team, many of whom have good resale value. Last season we waited for the right signings, and we’ll continue to do that. Don’t forget the likes of Clarke and Roberts, who we’ve managed to keep, only joined in January and needed a couple of months to get fit, too. We absolutely need another keeper, a couple of strikers and a full back, but I think the team’s shaping up well, and I’m glad we’re out of the destructive cycle of needing to sign 8-9 players every preseason.

Dear Roker Report,

I live in Lanzarote. Having just read the report on the streaming of last Tuesday's Bradford game. I agree with the report apart from one thing: The commentary. We need professional commentators! I have had enough of the drivel that passes as commentary. Half of what Danny Collins says is not understandable. His accent makes him sound as if he is chewing a wasp.

As for excitable Frankie Francis, who almost wets himself when there is a shot on goal. This commentary is not acceptable. Of course, you can do what I do now… mute button.

I am sure that both commentators are super guys, but unfortunately not suitable for purpose.

Your comments, please.

Keith