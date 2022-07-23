Andy’s Player Ratings: Sunderland 1-2 Accrington Stanley - Sloppy defending costs us the win

Anthony Patterson: 6/10

No chance with either goal, was comfortable in possession and made one really good save down low to his left to stop Stanley making it three.

Lynden Gooch: 6/10

Steady at right back, provided support to Roberts going forward without being able to make much happen.

Bailey Wright: 5/10

Looked pretty comfortable until he was caught on the ball in the second half, and then ran back and gave away a penalty trying to make amends.

Dan Ballard: 7/10

Won everything that came near him and burst forward in style in the first half, played a one-two with Roberts and fired just wide.

Dennis Cirkin: 6/10

Battled defensively against a physical home side, got forward and could have scored a couple but for one shot just wide and then another deflected wide.

Corry Evans: 6/10

Typical display from Evans, showed his experience in the middle of the park and get the ball ticking.

Dan Neil: 6/10

Was integral in our good period where we should have put the game to bed but then faded in the second half and struggled to get involved as the minutes ticked down.

Patrick Roberts: 7/10

Lively display on the right, played a great through ball for Stewart, had one curling effort tipped just over and missed a sitter after Stewart and Clarke went close.

Alex Pritchard: 7/10

Busy display from Pritchard, was all over the pitch as usual, leading the press and set up Cirkin for one chance and then hit a free kick from distance which the ‘keeper just got to.

Jack Clarke: 7/10

Was much better in the first half but had some very good chances to score, which he really should have done better with. Was a good outlet on the counter all game.

Ross Stewart: 7/10

Got on the scoresheet with a penalty but really should have scored more than one. His all-round game was good but just not quite sharp enough yet.

Substitutes

Luke O’Nien: 5/10

Had a lazy flick at the ball in the six yard box shortly after coming on and the home side scored the winner immediately after, then got on the wrong side of his man which led to another chance but for the striker to hook his ball wide. Looked like he had gone down with another shoulder injury, but thankfully shrugged it off.

Elliot Embleton: 6/10

Replaced Clarke late on and other than a scuffed shot on goal could not get into the game after Sunderland had lost their rhythm.

Man of the Match: Dan Ballard

We were up against a very competitive, physical Accrington Stanley today and it looked like a game Ballard relished. Won everything that came near him, was comfortable in possession and almost scored with a burst upfield. Looks a very good signing.