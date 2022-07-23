Share All sharing options for: Fan Focus: Accrington Stanley fan Callum describes their manager John Coleman as “unsackable”!

Matthew Crichton: Accrington have become an established League One side under John Coleman - what are your aspirations for the new season?

Callum Gibson: The aim is always survival for me. Accrington in the third tier is miraculous and a testament to the genius of Sir John. Coley himself will as always be targeting promotion. Aiming high is the key to his success.

MC: Coleman’s wonders with Accrington are nothing short of phenomenal across his two tenures with the club, would you say that his bond is so strong with supporters that even if you were relegated he wouldn’t face calls to be sacked?

CG: Coley is unsackable. No person is bigger than the club but the Messiah is close. If were had three back-to-back relegations he would still leave us a division in credit.

MC: Colby Bishop departed the club earlier this week to join Portsmouth, did you feel that was inevitable this summer?

CG: Yes, he was always destined for a move and to be fair we’ve turned down big money for him in the past. Credit to Colby though as unlike others he has never thrown his toys out of the pram and has carried on turning out top notch performances for the Reds. It’s a case of thank you and good luck to him. He will always be welcome on the hallowed Crown Ground.

MC: Another high profile departure was of 23-year-old Ross Sykes, who joined Belgian side Union SG - were you surprised by that move?

CG: It is random but it gives us all an excuse for jolly over there to keep an eye on him.

MC: In terms of incomings, are you happy with Stanley’s business so far this summer?

CG: Evolution not revolution for Accy this year. Tommy Leigh and Liam Coyle renewing are as good as new signings. Matt Lowe has signed from Brackley and looks to be another unearthed Non-League gem in trademark John Coleman style.

MC: Sunderland’s new signing Aji Alese spent time on loan with Accrington earlier in his career... was he a success at Stanley?

CG: I think the fact that his name would make most Stanleyites go “Who?” answers that question.

MC: Judging from your other pre-season friendlies, which eleven players do you think Coleman will select?

CG: Jensen (GK), Sangare, Rich-Baghuelou, Astley, Clark, Coyle, Hamilton, Lowe, Pritchard, McConville, Lowe. Lowe in for Bishop. Too late for trialists now I should imagine with the season starting next week.

MC: Sunderland are unbeaten against Accrington in eight competitive meetings, what is your prediction for the final score?