Roker Roundup: Is former AFC Fylde youngster set to sign for Sunderland?

Former Fylde youngster to join?

Sunderland may be about to add another player to their youth ranks with former AFC Fylde winger Owen Robinson rumoured to be close to signing.

The sister of Robinson has been looking for accommodation for the 19-year-old, taking to a local Facebook group looking for somewhere for the player to stay for the next week or so, while the player himself has started following both the official Sunderland AFC account and Luke O’Nien on Twitter.

Robinson’s contract at Fylde expired this summer but according to the club’s website, he had been the youth team’s top scorer during the 2020-21 campaign as Fylde made it through to the fourth round of the FA Youth Cup, only to be knocked out by Chelsea.

Altidore to Argentina?

Former Sunderland striker Jozy Altidore has been linked with a surprise move to Argentinian side San Lorenzo.

San Lorenzo Primero claim that the 32-year-old American striker is being considered by the club as they look for reinforcements up top.

Altidore is currently on the books of New England Revolution but has only scored one goal in 16 games for the club, with the USA international mainly used as a substitute for the team he joined in February from Toronto FC.

Second chance for Ndong

Despite being unwanted last season and shipped out on-loan to Turkish outfit Yeni Malatyaspor, Didier Ndong may get a reprieve with his parent club Dijon.

Dijon recently appointed Omar Daf to be their new manager and he has welcomed the former Sunderland midfielder back to the club during a friendly against Annecy.

Daf explained to Bien Public that the controversial Ndong will be an important player for his side going forward: