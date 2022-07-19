Andy’s Player Ratings: Sunderland 0-2 Bradford - Bad defending as the Lads lose in Yorkshire

Jacob Carney: 5/10

Showed good distribution throughout but should not be beaten from the angle he was for Bradford’s first, didn’t get near the penalty.

Lynden Gooch: 5/10

Was okay in the first half at wing-back but exposed a little at right back, gave away the ball and then chased back and gave away a needless penalty.

Danny Batth: 5/10

Bit of a mix up between Batth and Gooch for the penalty, although was left in no man’s land by Gooch’s pass. Much better in the first half but looked a bit at sea following the formation change.

Aji Alese: 5/10

Looked better in a back three, but wandered a bit when switched to left back. Showed his pace a few times, once in a forward burst in the first half and then very late on when recovering from a pass that ended up being offside. Almost gave away a goal from a week header but was bailed out by Winchester.

Ellis Taylor: 5/10

Did fine at left back without really standing out, taken off shortly after being bullied off the ball.

Jay Matete: 6/10

Not as energetic a display as we usually get from Matete but did OK in midfield.

Carl Winchester: 5/10

Beaten too easily by a ball in behind him for the first goal, covered well for Alese just before then and shortly after calmly worked the ball out from defence under pressure.

Luke O’Nien: 6/10

Never stopped running and chasing players down but not much involvement on the ball.

Elliot Embleton: 5/10

A little too casual with his passing today, tried a few quick ball around corners that went straight to the opposition.

Jack Clarke: 6/10

Had the beating of his full back and put a few good balls across the six-yard box without anyone even getting close to them.

Jack Diamond: 5/10

A difficult day for Diamond, clearly not a striker but did a job for the team. Played in Sohna when he could maybe have gone on himself.

Substitutes

Harrison Sohna: 6/10

Came on for Taylor and took a little time to get up to the pace of the game, caught in possession without any danger coming from that. Settled down after a few minutes and looked much better, won one ball deep in Bradford’s half that could have resulted in a goal but for a good last gasp tackle by the Bradford defender.

Man of the Match: Jack Clarke

Nowhere near his best today in what must have been a draining day but was easily our main attacking threat, had the beating of the full back all day but the team just couldn’t get him the ball enough and when they did there was no-one around to get on the end of his dangerous crosses.