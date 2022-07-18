Mackem Music Side B! The tracks fans would like to hear at Sunderland

We are counting down the days to the start of the new season, and after publishing an article about Sunderland’s run-out music, Roker Report was pleased to hear from several readers, who contacted us with their own suggestions as to which song should greet the Lads as they walk out onto the Stadium of Light pitch to play Coventry City on the 31st of July.

Interestingly enough, there has also been a recent thread on the subject running on the ‘Ready to Go’ fans forum, too, so it is clearly a topic that people seem keen to discuss.

A wide range of options have been put forward, from new songs to old favourites; from loud and ‘in your face’ tracks to measured and poised offerings. Naturally, it has become clear that the club would find it impossible to please everybody, but some of the songs mooted certainly have merit nonetheless.

Of the tried and tested tracks heard on matchdays, songs by The Prodigy, Republica, Prokofiev and Elvis Presley were all common requests – even if people had differing opinions on the exact running order.

However, waiting until the teams are out and literally about to kick off does still seem to be a popular moment for a blast of ‘Can’t Help Falling In Love’, which is then continued during the opening seconds of the game by those in the stands.

Records from local acts still play well with the crowds too, although the irony of using Lindisfarne, who are associated more with Newcastle-upon-Tyne, was not lost on some, and nor was the fact that ‘Blaydon Races’ focuses on a town that was historically located in County Durham, or that the version regularly used at St James’ Park is by Alan Price, who happens to be a Sunderland fan.

Staying with the folk theme, some supporters felt that the ‘The Lambton Worm’ would be a nice touch, whereas at the other end of the scale, punk heroes the Toy Dolls also got a mention.

Neil Diamond’s ‘Sweet Caroline’ remains big on the football scene at the moment and was another recommendation- although the Luke O’Nien version might still be prevalent on Wearside. Another huge act from the US, Bon Jovi, also had support from a couple of fans as did fellow rock band AC/DC – despite lead singer Brian Johnson following Newcastle United. Perhaps we could put together a swap deal with Alan Price.

It was noticeable that before the pre-season friendly at Tannadice Park, Dundee United actually played AC/DC’s 1990 track ‘Thunderstruck’ as part of a medley of heavy guitar-driven music. Going the other way altogether though, a number of Sunderland fans have asked that no music at all is played in the minutes before a game – the theory being that it would allow the crowd to create their own atmosphere.

The Roker Report Twitter account also saw a couple of left-field suggestions for Darron J. Connett and Angels and Airwaves, so perhaps there is room on the playlist for something a little bit different.

There was even a rather apt shout for Pink Floyd’s ‘Comfortably Numb’, for when the Lads have to settle for a point, and no doubt there are plenty of other imaginative ideas among the fanbase.

Thank you to everybody that got in touch, and now let’s keep our ears open at about 11:55pm on Sunday the 31st of July!