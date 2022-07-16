Andy’s Player Ratings: Sunderland 2-0 Dundee United - A solid win at Tannadice!

Anthony Patterson: 7/10

A couple of saves you would have expected him to make, and one good claim from a corner late on, but a comfortable day’s work for Patterson.

Trai Hume: 6/10

Scored the opener after getting on the end of Cirkin’s cross. Let his man get by him too easily a couple of times but made an important clearance right at the end when the home side had half a chance.

Dan Ballard: 7/10

Won everything at the back, made one good clearance from inside his own six yard box and looks like a dominant figure.

Bailey Wright: 6/10

His first game of pre-season after returning late from international duty and he couldn’t have asked for an easier game- he absolutely strolled through it.

Dennis Cirkin: 7/10

Supplied the cross from which Hume opened the scoring, got forward regularly and looked comfortable defensively.

Corry Evans: 6/10

An easy performance for Evans in front of the back four. Another player who was allowed to stroll through the game.

Dan Neil: 7/10

Looked a lot sharper today. Showed good feet for a cross in the first half, won the ball in midfield, and set up some attacks.

Patrick Roberts: 6/10

Played one great ball through the eye of a needle to Stewart but was a little wasteful in possession.

Alex Pritchard: 7/10

A typical Pritchard display. Busy all over the Dundee United half, and he put in some dangerous crosses, one of which forced the goalkeeper to make a good save from a diving header from Stewart.

Leon Dajaku: 6/10

Nothing much happened for him going forward, but he worked hard at closing players down and helping Cirkin in defence.

Ross Stewart: 7/10

Came really close to scoring a couple of times, once when played in by Roberts, but could only shoot straight at the goalkeeper, before forcing a good save with a header from Pritchard’s cross. Closed down the opposition all game and forced the comical second goal after charging down Charlie Mulgrew.

Substitutes

Jack Diamond: 6/10

Replaced Stewart up top and made a couple of good runs in behind- one that led to a cross that really should have been attacked and then he went too wide onto his left foot right at the death.

Aji Alese: 6/10

A brief debut for Alese but he looked comfortable. Pinged one good ball out to the right wing for Hume but not overly stretched defensively.

Man of the Match: Dan Ballard

Looks like a really good signing based on this showing. He won absolutely everything that came near him, showed good anticipation when clearing a dangerous ball from the six yard box and was not afraid to get stuck in. Had a half chance to score, but headed just over.