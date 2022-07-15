Share All sharing options for: Roker Roundup: German winger linked with Sunderland looks set to join Championship rivals

Khadra closer to Sheffield United move

Sunderland were recently linked with a move for Brighton & Hove Albion’s young German winger Reda Khadra.

Khadra had a successful loan spell at Blackburn Rovers last season and that has led to a number of clubs coveting his services for this season, with Sunderland, Sheffield United, Anderlecht and Hertha Berlin all being linked with the 21-year-old.

However, it appears Sheffield United are the front-runners for his signature, with Nathan Hemmingham of Yorkshire Live claiming the player was in Sheffield yesterday:

Khadra was the exciting player I was referring to last week from Portugal and it has progressed. United were speaking to Brighton last week and he is due to come to Sheffield today to have a look around. Reports United have ‘won the race’ I would suggest are a little premature. As we saw with Tom Lawrence, the race is not won until he’s holding the shirt. I believe it’s a loan and the fact that he is at least interested in having a look at what United have to offer has given everyone confidence that a deal can be done. Other clubs are keen and there is still work to do on it but encouraging so far.

League One moves for duo

Two former Sunderland players moved to League One clubs yesterday, as Will Grigg signed a permanent deal with MK Dons and Bali Mumba joined Plymouth Argyle on loan.

Grigg was released by Sunderland in the summer, after spending the final season of his long contract on loan at Rotherham United, a move that didn’t work out as he barely featured in the second half of the season.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Grigg said he was excited to finally make a permanent move to Milton Keynes following two prior loan deals at the club:

It’s amazing to be here, I’ve had two great loans here but to finally make a permanent move is really exciting and I really appreciate everyone at the Club who has worked hard to make this happen. I had quite a few offers on the table but as soon as the interest came from here, it was something that appealed to me massively - this Club has always had a place in my heart but it’s not just about that, it’s also where I think is best for me to score goals and be successful.

Mumba, meanwhile, penned a season-long loan deal with Plymouth from Norwich City.

The Sunderland academy product was loaned out to Peterborough United in the second half of last season but will now join up with Steven Schumacher’s Plymouth, with the Pilgrims’ manager delighted to get the deal done:

Bali Mumba will add pace, directness and excitement to our right wing back department this season. The physical demands required in that area of the pitch for us is immense, so having real competition now on both sides will improve our chances.

Youngster ‘wanted by Sunderland’ signs new deal

Japanese under-19 international Jay Haddow has signed his first professional deal with Blackburn Rovers, despite strong interest from Sunderland.

According to Lancs.Live, Sunderland were ‘particularly keen on his services’, with interest also coming from Nottingham Forest, but he has instead signed a two-year deal with an option for a further year.

O’Shea to join Stoke

Former Sunderland captain John O’Shea is poised to join Stoke City’s coaching department.

The Stoke Sentinel say O’Shea will join Michael O’Neill’s backroom staff as a replacement for the recently departed Mark Burton.

O’Shea was in attendance on Tuesday and led the warm-up as Stoke fell to a 2-0 defeat at Accrington Stanley, thanks to two goals from Sean McConville.