Andy’s Player Ratings: Sunderland 0-2 AS Roma - Two late goals from Mourinho’s side see us off

Anthony Patterson: 6/10

No chance with either goal but made a brave stop in the first half and tipped a shot past the post in the second.

Lynden Gooch: 6/10

Looked to get forward in the first half but was pushed back in the second, no-one got past him but Roma exploited the space in behind him after the break.

Carl Winchester: 6/10

Didn’t look out of place playing as an orthodox centre-back against Roma, and gave away a yellow card for pulling back a player who was about to go through on goal.

Danny Batth: 7/10

Marshalled the defence and won everything that came towards him, played a great long ball for Roberts late on.

Dennis Cirkin: 6/10

Very comfortable defensively with little coming down his side.

Luke O’Nien: 6/10

Typically competitive display by O’Nien, possibly too much as one foul too many saw the referee telling Alex Neil to substitute him.

Jay Matete: 6/10

Was very good for the first hour, dropped his shoulder a few times to lose Roma players and create some space but faded as the game went on, and was caught on the ball a few times.

Jack Diamond: 6/10

Saw plenty of the ball in the first half but looked as if he didn’t quite believe he had the beating of the full back and stopped short of taking him on close to the box.

Elliot Embleton: 6/10

Played a little deeper today alongside Matete, so not as influential going forward as he usually is but was tidy on the ball.

Jack Clarke: 6/10

His first game since signing a permanent deal for the club and struggled to get involved in the first half, with most of the play from both sides coming on the other side of the pitch, but one good burst past the full back in the second half may have resulted in a goal if there was a striker on the pitch to get on the end of his good cross.

Leon Dajaku: 6/10

Struggled in an unfamiliar out-and-out striker role, especially in the first half up against Chris Smalling. Worked hard closing players down and had our one real chance of the game but shot straight at the goalkeeper when he really should have passed for Clarke to tap in.

Substitutes

Dan Neil: 6/10

Replaced O’Nien just before the break and did OK but held on to the ball a little too long at times later in the game.

Ellis Taylor: 6/10

Replaced Cirkin at left back and did fine without really getting a chance to shine.

Harrison Sohna: 6/10

Neat and tidy on the ball, put one dangerous left-footed free kick into the box that maybe more should have come from.

Alex Pritchard: 6/10

Came on too late to have a big influence on the game.

Patrick Roberts: 6/10

Won a free kick after skipping past his man on the corner of the 18-yard-box following a great long ball by Batth but that’s about all he had a chance to do.

Man of the Match: Danny Batth

Showed his experience today playing alongside Winchester at centre-back, read the game well and cut out plenty of dangerous balls over the top, as well as winning everything in the air.