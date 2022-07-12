Roker Roundup: Sunderland set to miss out on Wimbledon midfielder as he opts for Huddersfield

Club miss out on Rudoni

Sunderland have had a long-standing interest in AFC Wimbledon’s Jack Rudoni, with bids rejected for the player both in January and one said to be in the region of £500,000 as recently as the end of June.

Despite that interest, it looks as if the 21-year-old will instead be signing for Huddersfield Town after the Yorkshire club agreed a fee with the Dons for the player.

The South London Press say that Huddersfield have agreed a fee and Rudoni will sign a four-year contract with the Terriers once he completes a medical.

Rudoni scored 17 goals in 106 games in all competitions for Wimbledon, including 12 last season as the team were relegated to League Two.

Doyle signs for Coventry

Callum Doyle joined Coventry City on-loan yesterday, his second loan experience after spending last season at the Stadium of Light from Manchester City.

Speaking to Coventry’s website following confirmation of the move, Doyle looked back at his time at Sunderland and said his spell in the North East was a positive experience.

The whole season, I thought it went well. Obviously it was a great experience for me, first experience in professional football. It was good to be around the first team and it was good to get the opportunity to play as many games as I did. All in all a really good experience.

— Coventry City (@Coventry_City) July 11, 2022

Sunderland academy product Mikael Mandron has returned to Gilliingham on a free transfer following his departure from Crewe Alexandra.

Mandron spent the 2019-20 season with the Gills before a two-year spell with Crewe but following the Railwaymen’s relegation to League Two, the French striker has linked up once again with fellow relegated side Gillingham.