Lasses Podcast: Euro 2022 Update - England, Norway, Spain & Germany get off to winning start!

It’s a heatwave!!! We’re enjoying the Euros so far, loads of goals, loads of fans, it’s class to be honest. We’ve got all the latest from the Lionesses and Sunderland AFC Women as the competition is now is heating up.

You can listen for FREE on Acast, iTunes, YouTube and across your favourite podcast platforms - the podcast is brought to you in association with Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen and HerGameToo - get stuck in!

What’s the crack...

A look back on England’s win at Old Trafford on Wednesday

The other games so far (up to Saturday evening)

Brett’s Audio Diary featuring Chloe and Millie

SAFC Women’s fixtures released

Lasses open training on Monday 6.15pm on Seaburn beach, meetup after in STACK at 7.15pm to watch the Lionesses (8.00 KO)

...and more!!!

Our new regular pod theme music is “Science” by bigfatbig - stream their music across all platforms - https://linktr.ee/bigfatbig

Discover our articles on rokerreport.com social media and network with other Lasses fans - go to linktr.ee/rrlasses

#SAFC #HawayTheLionesses

Listen now:

