Lasses Podcast: Euro 2022 Update - England, Norway, Spain & Germany get off to winning start!

Charlotte & Rich chat about the opening games of Euro 2022 inclusing England’s win at Old Trafford Plus Brett’s Audio Diary featuring the amazing Millie & Chloe & Sunderland’s beach training at Seaburn on Monday 6.15.

By Rich Speight
It’s a heatwave!!! We’re enjoying the Euros so far, loads of goals, loads of fans, it’s class to be honest. We’ve got all the latest from the Lionesses and Sunderland AFC Women as the competition is now is heating up.

You can listen for FREE on Acast, iTunes, YouTube and across your favourite podcast platforms - the podcast is brought to you in association with Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen and HerGameToo - get stuck in!

What’s the crack...

  • A look back on England’s win at Old Trafford on Wednesday
  • The other games so far (up to Saturday evening)
  • Brett’s Audio Diary featuring Chloe and Millie
  • SAFC Women’s fixtures released
  • Lasses open training on Monday 6.15pm on Seaburn beach, meetup after in STACK at 7.15pm to watch the Lionesses (8.00 KO)
  • ...and more!!!

Listen now:

Apple Podcasts

To subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Click Here

Spotify

To Subscribe on Spotify, Click Here

YouTube

To Subscribe on YouTube, Click Here

