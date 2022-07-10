 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Sunderland v Rangers Pres season freindly

Andy’s Player Ratings: Sunderland 1-0 Rangers - O’Nien scores in abandoned game

Sunderland were leading 1-0 when floodlight failure saw the game abandoned at half-time - here’s how Andy rated the Lads…

By Andy Tomlinson
Photo by Ian Horrocks/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images

Anthony Patterson: 7/10

Not a lot to do but came out quickly to snuff out a dangerous attack and made a simple save soon after.

Trai Hume: 7/10

Looked good on the right, got up and down the line and looked solid defensively.

Daniel Ballard: 7/10

Added a big presence to our defence, made one Bobby Moore-esque tackle when Scott Wright had made a dangerous run and strolled through the game.

Luke O’Nien: 7/10

Scored the only game of the half/game with a well taken finish and competed for everything defensively.

Dennis Cirkin: 6/10

Really comfortable half for Cirkin, not tested defensively.

Corry Evans: 7/10

Typically calm display by Evans and showed some fancy footwork to boot.

Dan Neil: 6/10

Some good movement when joining in the attack but a little too casual in the wrong areas at times.

Patrick Roberts: 8/10

Had the beating of his man every time, almost scored but for a good Jon McLaughlin save.

Alex Pritchard: 8/10

Might be the first real test of pre-season but Pritchard was everywhere and got an assist when his corner found O’Nien.

Elliot Embleton: 7/10

Skipped past Tavernier a couple of times, almost scored when he latched onto a Cirkin tackle but blasted over when well positioned.

Ross Stewart: 7/10

Looked a little further away fitness-wise than some of his team-mates but good link up play and had one header just over.

Man of the Match: Alex Pritchard

Played against a better class of player than he starred against last season and still looked the stand-out player on the pitch. Always linking up play, drifting all over the pitch and very hard to defend against.

Sunderland Pre-Season Training Camp Photo by Ian Horrocks/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images

