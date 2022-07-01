Roker Rapport Podcast: Welcome to Wearside - A bit SAFC Transfers & Contracts chat!

What’s the crack?
- A big warm welcome for new recruit Daniel Ballard, as the young defender - and Northern Ireland International - signs from the Arsenal academy; what do we know about him, and are the lads happy with his arrival?
- Does the signing of players like Ballard show we’re on a similar track regarding last season’s recruitment model - certain dips into nostalgia aside?
- I’ll see your Borini and raise you a Rudoni; Speaking of nostalgia a rumour has spread after Fabio’s wife was contacted on social media - would the lads say no if there was any chance, and should we keep yearning as a fanbase for players of old when the clear plan is to target exciting young talent like Wimbledon’s Jack Rudoni, for example…
- How key were the contracts given to players like Patterson, Gooch, Wright, and particularly Patrick Roberts? Just what does it all show about the way we’re continuing to go about our business as a club?
- A farewell to David Preece - the lads wonder over his leaving the coaching staff after a great season overall, as well as helping to bring the best out of a young Patto - we don’t think he’ll be out of work for long...
- Alex Neil knows who and what he wants, do we think we’re far from having it all in place, and are the lads at all worried about the short space of time between now and the start of the season?
- All this and much more! Listen in!
How to Listen...
Apple podcasts
To subscribe on Apple Podcasts, click here.
Spotify
To subscribe on Spotify, click here.
YouTube
To subscribe on Youtube, click here.
Alternatively, just type ‘Roker Rapport’ into your nearest search engine - easy.
Be sure to like, follow, subscribe and share. Thanks for listening, and enjoy.
Loading comments...