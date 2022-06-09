ROKER RAPPORT PODCAST: TFT or not TFT - The SAFC ownership saga continues w/ Sky Sports’ Tom White!

Aye, it’s all kicked off again. After a few weeks of elation, the minority shareholders at the club have decided to accept a bid from a crypto group by the name of TFT, and chaos/panic/rage has once again gripped Sunlun social media. So Rich sat down with our friend and fellow supporter Tom White - who broke the news on Twitter about the deal - to get his thoughts on it all... particularly the difficulties surrounding releasing information to his fellow fans without us suffering a collective nervous breakdown.