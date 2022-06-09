ROKER RAPPORT PODCAST: TFT or not TFT - The SAFC ownership saga continues w/ Sky Sports’ Tom White!

What’s the crack?
- Well that’s the crack there. Not Charlie washing up his stash of Columbia’s finest... but instead himself and Stewart Donald have apparently accepted a bid for their 39% stake in Sunderland AFC from a group heavily involved in cryptocurrency. Aye.
- How did Tom come by the news, and what does he know about the deal as it stands?
- What do we make of the statement released by Kyril Louis-Dreyfus about the news?
- Is it possible to disclose information *as a journalist* without running the gauntlet of fan outrage?
- How is Tom feeling about it all, and the reaction he’s had personally to... doing his job?
- What does Rich - who has been speaking to people familiar with this group extensively - feel about the possibility of a sale to these people?
- Are we looking forward to talking about the footy again? I know I am.
- All this and more! Don’t shoot the messenger lads and lasses.
