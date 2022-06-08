Roker Roundup: Success for Sunderland star Bailey Wright as he edges closer to the World Cup

Share All sharing options for: Roker Roundup: Success for Sunderland star Bailey Wright as he edges closer to the World Cup

Success for Wright

Bailey Wright took a step closer to the World Cup last night after Australia beat the United Arab Emirates 2-1 in the Asia Play-Off Qualifying game in Doha.

Australia took the lead through former Hull City man Jackson Irvine, only for Caio Canedo to cancel out the opener but a great strike by Eintracht Frankfurt’s Ajdin Hrustic won the game for the Socceroos.

Wright played the full 90 minutes for Australia, who will now play have a difficult game against Peru in Doha on Tuesday for a place at the World Cup.

HRUSTIC ON THE VOLLEY!!!



Ajdin Hrustic strikes from the top of the box and his shot is deflected in #UAEvAUS is live now on 10 and Paramount+ pic.twitter.com/XTDdmMMOVl — 10 Football (@10FootballAU) June 7, 2022

Reunion for Moyes?

Former Sunderland loanee Adnan Januzaj’s contract at La Liga club Real Sociedad will expire at the end of the month and the Spanish club have already said their goodbyes to the Belgian international and Nacho Monreal.

He has been linked with potential moves to Barcelona and Roma but he may be reunited with his former manager at the Stadium of Light, David Moyes.

El Desmarque say that Moyes’ West Ham United is a possible destination for the winger, which could see the pair reunited for the third time, following stints together at Sunderland and Manchester United.

New role for Potter

Ex-Sunderland assistant manager, Jack Ross’ number two, John Potter is expected to be named the new manager of Scottish League One outfit Kelty Hearts, according to The Courier.

Kelty have been without a manager since Kevin Thomson departed last month and have decided that Potter is the man to lead them into a new division, following their Play-Off Final victory Airdrie, which saw them promoted from League Two.

Potter himself was successful last season, as he was in temporary charge of Queen’s Park and steered the club to promotion to the Championship - but they have now appointed former Bolton Wanderers and Burnley manager Owen Coyle as manager.