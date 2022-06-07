Fan Letters: A lack of communication by Sunderland AFC frustrates fans!

Dear Roker Report,

Hi guys, can you publish something about the complete shut-out by the club to the fans regarding Portugal dates?

We’re gambling on rumours and it’s disgraceful. No confirmation of dates, venue or opposition yet and it’s so late on the day that bargains have been missed out on and people can’t get holidays from work. It’s shocking really and the club are stonewalling us.

Lee Adams

Ed’s Note [Rich]: We’re publishing this letter, and I’d recommend you contact Red & White Army and the BLC. It does kind of feel a bit like everyone at the club has been on holiday unless they’ve been engaged on the running the concerts at the Stadium of Light. The customer-facing elements of Sunderland AFC need a massive overhaul - they’re missing out on commercial opportunities. It seems that lack of both a capacity within the communications team and an entrepreunrial sprit are missing from the club right now.

Dear Roker Report,

Why can’t I buy my son a Sunderland shirt from the club?

I’ve been forced to buy a retro offering from a site online. What a joke. I’d rather my money went to SAFC. Why have they made it so difficult?

Answers on the back of a stamp...

John Young

Ed’s Note [Rich]: I had the same issue with my lad the last time we were at the Stadium, it seems the powers that be under-ordered from Nike and were happy not to been have excess stock. Maybe its that data-driven commercial model that they were supposidly adopting - the computer said no more shirts! My son was happy to opt for a retro kit and ended up with a nice one with Vaux across the front and the old badge which I think is modelled on the 1990-1992 Hummel kit. At least it will not be out of date in a few weeks time!

Dear Roker Report,

Just listened to your latest ‘Best XI’ podcast. A good listen as always. It’s pointless arguing over such teams, as it’s all opinions and a bit of fun. What does make a difference I guess is the chosen formation. Our best servants in League 1 would allow more fans' favorites to make it.

Personally, I’d always go with 2 up front, as in Gabiadini/ Gates or Phillips/Quinn. Two strikers are better than one!

Here’s a topic: Quinn or Stewart!? My vote would be with The Mighty Quinn.

John Wilson