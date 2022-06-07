RR’s 2021/22 End of Season Awards: Apart from Wembley, what was our best away day?

Malc Dugdale says... Cambridge United!

We won 2-1, and a number of the midlands-based exiles travelled down to the game.

It was windy, freezing cold and a real challenge of a fixture, but the graft and application the lads put in was immense.

Bailey Wright spent more time in their half in the first forty-five minutes than he did in ours. Alex Pritchard scored from a corner. Nathan Broadhead banged in a cracker of a finish to make it a 2-1 win.

We all froze half to death, but were warmed by the early glow starting to emerge from the side that would soon top the league.

Oh, and the local stewards loved all us away fans, putting on scarves and showing how the job can and should be done when a visiting horde descends on your football club wanting nothing more than banter, beer, and a good day out (and hopefully a result).

It was a top day out, and we got a great result too to send us on our way.

Will Jones says... Arsenal

No matter the score, every fan that attended this game went with the sole intention of enjoying the evening -and that we did. Despite the fact that they refused to sell alcohol “on a weekday”, the away end was packed, and the roar that occurred when Broadhead rushed through on goal to make it 2-1 was incredible, only beaten by the Wembley full time roar.

Despite Denver Hume getting ripped a new one by Nicolas Pepe, we still got given a light show by the silent home fans.

The performance was, in my opinion, decent. 7/10. One that would have been good in the Championship and the lads rose to the occasion but it was obvious that they weren’t there, no matter how much effort they put in.

It was a magical evening, where we showed that we will take over where we want to.

Jack Gingell says... Sheff Wed (Playoff Semi 2nd Leg)

We desperately needed to show resolve as I fully expected Sheff Wed to come out all guns blazing after our narrow advantage from the home leg. There was a lingering feeling of “what if” after we couldn’t deliver a larger aggregate scoreline, but confidence was still high.

In a superb defensive display we limited them to one piece of quality, after another effective Luke O’Nien nullification of Barry Bannan. Typically, the one time he actually managed to get away from O’Nien, he managed a decent pass leading to their goal.

The jubilation of “another” late goal when Jack Clarke showed great quality and Patrick Roberts showing such a desire to fight through fatigue to make the run and find the finish - the limbs and the scenes were incredible. We had done it again and were off for another Wembley outing.

A really classy performance personified by another strong defensive display, something typical of what Alex Neil had instilled.

Mike Dunne says... Wigan

A packed away end at the DW stadium signalled the real start of the Alex Neil tenure.

We absolutely thumped them, and I think the whole team took a lot of confidence from that win. It set the ball rolling and we never really looked back after it.

In all honesty, we probably should have won by more.

Matty Foster says... Oxford

For the sheer importance of the result, I’m going for Oxford away.

Facing a fellow play-off rival away from home, it was a crucial game for both sides. We sat outside the play-offs with Oxford sat directly below us, with anything other than a win potentially being costly.

But what a win it was! Patterson’s save when the score was balanced at 1-1 was as good as a goal, as it could have changed the whole complexion of the game.

Then as was typical of the side at the time, Embleton popped up with a late goal to grab all three points and send the away end into pandemonium.