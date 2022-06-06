On This Day: 6th of June Sunderland birthday special!

The sixth day of the sixth month has seen a total of six first team players born over the years, and Roker Report is here to give you a quick précis of their respective Sunderland careers…

George Anderson (1887)

Goalkeeper George Anderson moved to Sunderland in 1911 having played local football in his native Northumberland. He provided back up to Walter Scott and then Joe Butler whilst at the club, making a total of ten appearances before going on to become a huegely popular figure at Aberdeen. After retiring from playing he settled in Scotland until his death in 1956.

Ian Bowyer (1951)

Ian Bowyer arrived on Wearside to great fanfare, but despite enjoying a storied career elsewhere his time with Sunderland failed to live up to expectations. Boss Ken Knighton brought the midfielder to the club just eight months after he’d played in the 1980 European Cup final, but after an injury hit 12 months he was quickly sold back to Nottingham Forest.

Gary Rowell (1957)

A local lad with a touch of class, Gary Rowell remains one of the club’s most popular players ever. After making his debut in 1975 he became a regular well into the 1980s, often lighting up games whether playing in midfield or up front. He was introduced to a new generation of fans as a hugely popular match summariser on local radio and his penalty record for Sunderland remains unsurpassed.

Dariusz Kubicki (1963)

An energetic, dependable full back and a cult hero to boot, Poland international Dariusz Kubicki proved to be worth every penny of the £100,000 given to Aston Villa after a successful loan spell in 1994. Brought to Sunderland by Mick Buxton, he played a major part in promotion in 1996 and was an ever present for over two years.

David Connolly (1977)

Although only ever a first team regular for a season in 2006-2007, striker David Connolly’s contribution to Sunderland was vital. Joining from Wigan Athletic on an infamous transfer deadline day, he was part of the Roy Keane squad that help lift the club after one of its darkest hours and was top scorer en route to the Championship title thanks to some ice cool finishing.

Sebastian Larsson (1985)

The fact he is still playing in his homeland after nearly two decades in the game tells you everything about how Sebastian Larsson has dedicated himself to football. The ultimate professional and always keen to get the best out of himself, the Swede was a keen exponent of yoga during his time on Wearside between 2011 and 2017, during which he amassed the second highest amount of Premier League appearances in the club’s history and scored a couple of crackers along the way.

Some real crowd favourites have been born on this day over the years, and we wish the players still with us all the best as they celebrate their birthdays.