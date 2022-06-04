 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Roker Roundup 21/22

Roker Roundup: SPL top scorer linked, ex-SAFC defender lands first managerial role & Sess gets new club!

The rumour mill is starting to go round, with a Ross County forward said to be interesting SAFC.

By Andy Tomlinson
Your daily reminder of Sunderland news!

SPL Top Scorer Linked

Ross County winger Regan Charles-Cook was the joint top scorer in the Scottish Premiership season during the 2021-22 season with 13 goals, as his side finished 13th in the table.

That form has led to the 25-year-old being linked with a move away and, according to footballscotland, Sunderland are a potential destination for the player.

The article has a look at the clubs linked with Charles-Cook, and says the former Gillingham forward favours a return to England, with Sunderland an option for a player who is out of contract at the end of the month.

Aberdeen FC v Ross County FC - Cinch Scottish Premiership Photo by Ross MacDonald/SNS Group via Getty Images

First managerial job for Bould

Former Sunderland defender Steve Bould has taken his first steps into management with Belgian second division outfit Lommel SK.

The 59-year-old has been coaching at Arsenal since hanging up his boots following his spell on Wearside, but will now take the reigns at a club who are part of the City Football Group.

Steve Bould

Potential suitors for Hoffmann

Following his return to Bayern Munich, it has not taken long for a potential suitor to come forward for Ron-Thorben Hoffmann.

According to Braunschweiger Zeitung, Hoffmann is in the sights of the German second division side Eintracht Braunschweiger.

Like Sunderland, Eintracht have just been promoted from the third tier and are looking into a potential move for the 23-year-old as they strengthen ahead of the new season.

Sunderland v Burton Albion - Sky Bet League 1 Photo by Michael Driver/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Sess finds new club

Stephane Sessegnon is still playing at the age of 37, almost 10 years since he left Sunderland to join West Bromwich Albion.

The Benin captain had been a free agent since leaving Genclerbirligi in 2020 but has now signed a deal to play for Gocmenkoy Idman Yurdu, a club based in the unrecognised Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus but which competes in the Cypriot League.

Manchester City v Sunderland - Barclays Asia Trophy Final Photo by Victor Fraile/Getty Images
