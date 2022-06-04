Share All sharing options for: Roker Roundup: SPL top scorer linked, ex-SAFC defender lands first managerial role & Sess gets new club!

SPL Top Scorer Linked

Ross County winger Regan Charles-Cook was the joint top scorer in the Scottish Premiership season during the 2021-22 season with 13 goals, as his side finished 13th in the table.

That form has led to the 25-year-old being linked with a move away and, according to footballscotland, Sunderland are a potential destination for the player.

The article has a look at the clubs linked with Charles-Cook, and says the former Gillingham forward favours a return to England, with Sunderland an option for a player who is out of contract at the end of the month.

First managerial job for Bould

Former Sunderland defender Steve Bould has taken his first steps into management with Belgian second division outfit Lommel SK.

The 59-year-old has been coaching at Arsenal since hanging up his boots following his spell on Wearside, but will now take the reigns at a club who are part of the City Football Group.

!

Head Coach

Tekent contract van onbepaalde duur

Meer dan 20 jaar ervaring bij Arsenal

➡️ Lees meer op onze website: https://t.co/YT9jQtA1zh pic.twitter.com/fP3BB8T3IV — Lommel SK (@LommelSKOff) June 3, 2022

Potential suitors for Hoffmann

Following his return to Bayern Munich, it has not taken long for a potential suitor to come forward for Ron-Thorben Hoffmann.

According to Braunschweiger Zeitung, Hoffmann is in the sights of the German second division side Eintracht Braunschweiger.

Like Sunderland, Eintracht have just been promoted from the third tier and are looking into a potential move for the 23-year-old as they strengthen ahead of the new season.

Sess finds new club

Stephane Sessegnon is still playing at the age of 37, almost 10 years since he left Sunderland to join West Bromwich Albion.

The Benin captain had been a free agent since leaving Genclerbirligi in 2020 but has now signed a deal to play for Gocmenkoy Idman Yurdu, a club based in the unrecognised Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus but which competes in the Cypriot League.