RR’s 2021/22 End of Season Awards: Who is Sunderland’s player of the season?

Share All sharing options for: RR’s 2021/22 End of Season Awards: Who is Sunderland’s player of the season?

Will Jones Picks... Ross Stewart!

What a first full season he has had in a Sunderland shirt.

The Loch Ness Drogba has given us all something to shout about, whether it is his goals, his chasing and movement, or his seeming inability to win penalties the later we got into the season.

He’s had a fantastic first season with 26 goals in 49 games - playing EVERY SINGLE GAME in the league, which is a testament to how long it took him to get settled after he joined.

He may not have won the golden boot this year, but he has won our hearts.

Well done Rosscoe - you deserve it.

Jack Gingell picks... Ross Stewart!

Where would we be without the Loch Ness Drogba?

After signing in the January of 2021 and the departure of Charlie Wyke, Stewart was given the opportunity to take control as our leading striker and he has done that with aplomb.

Capable of different types of finishes, dominant aerially, incredible workrate and deceptively quick - he has some serious quality and I’m delighted that we will be able to continue with him after our promotion, as I’m sure a Championship club would have come knocking.

The league’s joint top scorer with 26 goals is a great achievement and of course, he had to be the man to seal our promotion back to the second tier with a typically deft finish. The fact he has effectively been our only striker all season makes this an even greater effort, and is credit to his determination.

I have backed him pretty much every week when completing my predictions and the one time I didn’t, he not only scored first but nabbed a brace for good measure. That’s the type of player he is and he can only get better.

Matty Foster picks... Ross Stewart!

I simply can’t look beyond Ross Stewart for player of the season.

When 31-goal Charlie Wyke left the club for Wigan, there were question marks over whether Stewart could fill those boots. I don’t think anybody could disagree to say he’s done that, and then some.

He offers so much more to the side, and is probably one of the most hard-working players at the club. Yes, he had dry patches, but his goals are one of the main reasons we found ourselves where we are. Had we missed out in the playoffs, we’d have been hard pushed to keep hold of the Loch Ness Drogba.

Malc Dugdale picks... Alex Pritchard!

I know a few of my mates have given this to big Ross, but the facts are that if Alex Pritchard had not effected the change he did in the middle of the park, the success up front would not have transpired.

He is both an inspiration on the pitch and a role model in terms of work ethic and attitude to the younger players, and like all the best SAFC icons he really appreciates the opportunity we are giving him, and he is returning it with interest in the benefits for us fans and the club.

He’s been an absolute steal of a signing, and someone I would like to see with us for our rise back to the top level as he has the ability to play there.

Mike Dunne picks... Ross Stewart!

Oooooh baby do you know what that’s worth?!

It has to be Ross Stewart for me. I am such a big fan of his.

His mobility, ability on the ball, movement off it, strength - he just has it all.

He’s old-fashioned in the way he plays, but is extremely effective.

Not only were his goals absolutely vital, but he also brings so much more to the team. He leads the line so well and occupies defenders for ninety minutes, even if things aren’t going way.

I really think he will play in the Premier League, and hopefully that’s with us.

I see him kicking on again next season.