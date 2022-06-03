Share All sharing options for: Fan Letters: How much to get Dion Sanderson back at Sunderland AFC?

Dear Roker Report,

I have supported SAFC for nearly 60 years now and have seen good times and bad, but none as bad as we are having now.

Over the past few years we have had countless managers, maybe if we had given Dick Advocaat the money he asked for or Sam Allardyce had not got the England job we might not be in this mess but that’s water under the bridge now.

However, I do think we need to be patient and wait until the new owners have taken over because if they have anything about them they should be identifying potential managers and planning which way to go with the club.

If they sack Parkinson now I think it would be pointless. To get anyone else in until the new owners are in.

Trevor Luke

Ed’s Note [Rich]: Nurse, nurse!!!! I’m getting terrible flashbacks to the Bolton match on Boxing Day 2019!!!

Dear Roker Report,

...or Roker Rapport Podcast more specifically!...

Enjoyed the latest episode of the Pod where you guys selected a League One best XI. I didn’t disagree with many of the choices though I would have gone with a 4-2-2-2. Stewart and Wyke up front with McGeady and Maguire behind them and then a midfield two of Cattermole and Max Power. Back four of Oviedo, Batth, Wright and O’Nien. Patto in nets.

What it brought home to me is that we haven’t had that many good players!

Not really a shock it took four years to get up.

Keep the pods up and keep banging the positivity drum because we need the full fanbase behind the club if we are to succeed next season, and you guys at the front.

Craig Scott (Peterlee)

Ed’s Note [Rich]: I really enjoyed the podcast too, it was nice to think about the good players who’ve turned out for the Lads in tier 3. Personally, I don’t know if a front two of Wyke and Stewart would work, and your side sounds like it would lack a bit of width as well as legs in midfield. But that’s the wonderful thing about football, isn’t it? It’s a matter of opinions... hopefully we’ll get more of these hypothetical pods done over the closed season.

Dear Roker Report,

Dion Sanderson would be a great signing this summer. It’d be like slipping on an old pair of trainers and he’ll fit straight in. The question is, can we afford him? How much does a 22-year-old homegrown English player with a huge upside cost these days?

Hope we don’t get priced out of a move.

GrimMackem