 clock menu more-arrow no yes
AFC Wimbledon v Accrington Stanley - Sky Bet League One

Filed under:

Sunderland have fresh bid for Wimbledon starlet Jack Rudoni rejected - is it a matter of time?

Reports in South London indicate that Sunderland have had an improved bid rejected for AFC Wimbledon’s young star Jack Rudoni rejected - will we eventually meet their valuation?

By Andy Tomlinson
/ new
Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

After failing with a £1m bid for Jack Rudoni bid last week, Sunderland have gone in with a new offer for the midfielder, according to reports.

The South London Press say a further offer from Sunderland for the 21-year-old has been rejected, with Huddersfield Town also having a new offer knocked back.

The report goes on to say another two unnamed clubs have seen bids rejected by AFC Wimbledon as they seek a ‘substantial offer’ for a player who scored 12 goals last season.

The newspaper say that there is a belief that one of the clubs interested is likely to hit the required amount that will see the player move on during this transfer window.

NEWS!

RIP, Marton Fulop: Ex-Sunderland goalkeeper’s mother talks about her son’s brave battle

ROKER REWIND!

On This Day (28 June 2011): Sunderland ‘agree fee’ for Connor Wickham

FAN LETTERS!

Fan Letters: “Ross Stewart’s future must be sorted soon!”

Loading comments...