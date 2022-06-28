Sunderland have fresh bid for Wimbledon starlet Jack Rudoni rejected - is it a matter of time?

After failing with a £1m bid for Jack Rudoni bid last week, Sunderland have gone in with a new offer for the midfielder, according to reports.

The South London Press say a further offer from Sunderland for the 21-year-old has been rejected, with Huddersfield Town also having a new offer knocked back.

The report goes on to say another two unnamed clubs have seen bids rejected by AFC Wimbledon as they seek a ‘substantial offer’ for a player who scored 12 goals last season.

The newspaper say that there is a belief that one of the clubs interested is likely to hit the required amount that will see the player move on during this transfer window.