Fan Letters: “Ross Stewart’s future must be sorted soon!”

Dear Roker Report,

I read Monday’s about Ross Stewart’s contract.

For me, this is as big a priority as any other piece of business we might do this summer. If Ross progresses as I expect, I think we’ll be fielding some pretty hefty bids for him from Premier League teams in January.

Before we get to that point, we need to ensure that we are protected so that if the worst-case scenario happens, we get the most money we can for him. Right now, his contract leaves us exposed.

Hopefully we can show him some faith with a good deal and he can repay that faith by signing the contract and backing himself to become a top Championship player this coming season.

Let me know what you think.

Mike Dudill.

Ed’s Note [Phil]: Hi, Mike, and thank you for your letter. I agree completely regarding Stewart’s contractual situation. He is one of the most crucial players in the squad, and after his goalscoring efforts last season, he is fully deserving of a new contract. So far, the club have been reasonably efficient regarding contract extensions, having secured the futures of Lynden Gooch and Anthony Patterson, and hopefully positive news on Stewart will arrive soon. Heading into the new season with a player of his quality at our disposal is a real positive for everyone.

Dear Roker Report,

Why not sign Ravel Morrison, and if it doesn’t work out, so be it.

Short term pay as you play deal, maybe?

Tom in Sherburn Village.

Ed’s Note [Phil]: Thanks for getting in touch, Tom. It’s fair to say that the rumours linking us with Morrison have divided opinion, with people offering very strong arguments for and against the possibility of him joining. Personally, I feel it would be too great a risk. He certainly has talent, but a questionable reputation seems to have followed him throughout his career, and I’m just not convinced that he would fit seamlessly into Alex Neil’s team, despite some positive endorsements from Derby fans.

Dear Roker Report,

As a septuagenarian, I mark sixty years of following Sunderland- God willing- next May.

There have been four awful years in the third tier of English football, but the majority of the the rest of the time has seen us either vying for promotion, dicing with relegation, and some periods of relative stability in either the top or second tiers!

I am writing to see if anyone in the RR readership can help me with a schools match of yesteryear?

Some sixty years ago, my team of Annfield Plain Secondary Modern were drawn away to Washington Grammar in a schools competition.

Whilst we went in hope, we got slaughtered by team which included such names (if I remember correctly) as Todd, Suddick and Suggett - soon to become Roker regulars.

Was anyone in your group also there? Is my memory of names right? And were there any other future stars there? I can’t recall any from the Annfield Plain side, although that village can claim Mickey Horswill as one of their own!

Andrew Bailey.