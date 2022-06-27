Share All sharing options for: Roker Roundup: Are Sunderland set to offer Ross Stewart a bumper new contract?

Sunderland to offer big new deal to Stewart

Despite interest in Ross Stewart lingering, Sunderland are ready to offer their top goalscorer from last season a bumper new deal, according to reports.

The Daily Record say that although the Scottish international got an automatic wage increase following Sunderland’s promotion to the Championship, they will offer the striker a another increase as well as an extended deal as soon as he returns from holiday.

The report say Rangers are still showing interest in the player, with their sporting director Ross Wilson having Stewart on the Scottish club’s radar and Brighton and Hove Albion, Brentford, Norwich City and Swansea City also showing interest.

Stewart is still on holiday following international duty with Scotland, he received an extra week off after making his debut against Armenia in the Nations League.

Maja on the move?

Following Bordeaux’s relegation to the third tier of French football due to financial issues, Josh Maja is expected to move on to pastures new.

According to allnigeriasoccer, Cardiff City are interested in adding the former Sunderland striker to their ever-growing list of new players. As well as Cardiff, the report claims Belgian duo Anderlecht and Royal Antwerp are showing interest in Maja.

Maja was on-loan at Stoke City last season and they are also thought to be interested in taking the striker back to the bet365 Stadium.

Maja has one year remaining on the contract he signed following his transfer from Sunderland in 2019.

Hoyte on Sunderland spell

Former Sunderland loanee Justin Hoyte has given an interview to WorldFootballIndex where he discusses his career, including talking about his season-long loan at the Stadium of Light.

Although the season was to end in relegation, Hoyte believes it was still a good move for him and credits Sunderland cult hero Nyron Nosworthy for helping him during his spell at the club: