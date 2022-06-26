Share All sharing options for: Roker Roundup: Sunderland target Rudoni won’t be moving on the cheap!

Rodwell reveals frustrations

Jack Rodwell’s final season with Sunderland was particularly bad, with the club being relegated to League One and the former England international barely featuring.

The majority of his appearances in that season came in the EFL Trophy and Rodwell explained to Everton’s match day programme just how hard it was to motivate himself to play in that competition.

He did reveal that he was still enjoying training sessions during that season, even though he could have ‘sacked them off’, but says he found the motivation from within to feature in the EFL Trophy:

It was hard to motivate myself, I wanted to do something and wasn’t allowed. How do you get yourself up for those [EFL Trophy] games, when you’re used to playing at the highest level and feel your situation is unjust? But I managed it. The motivation comes from within. I had to do what was right for me, which was to train hard and give my all when I was asked to play. I was still enjoying the training sessions. I could easily have sacked training off – but what good would that have done me? None.

Dons boss reiterates Rudoni stance

It was claimed last week that Sunderland have had a £1m bid for AFC Wimbledon midfielder Jack Rudoni rejected, with Dons boss Johnnie Jackson saying it would need a big offer to tempt his club to sell.

Now, speaking to the South London Press, Jackson has reiterated that stance, saying that his club will not sell any of their best young players unless a substantial offer is made for their services

We ain’t in the business of selling our best young players. We understand that everyone has got a valuation but it would take something substantial – and I mean substantial – to come in. Then we’d consider them. But, if not, then we won’t look to sell.

Ross wants success

Ex-Sunderland manager Jack Ross has recently taken over at Scottish Premiership side Dundee United and, speaking to the National, says he wants to bring success to the Tangerines.

Ross detailed his contrasting records in semi-finals and finals but after admitting that the finals with Sunderland were great occasions, they hurt so much that he is now desperate for some success:

You always want to give relative success to clubs. It’s judged in different ways but the tangible things are trophies and I’ve only got one, the Championship with St Mirren. I’ve been in seven semis and won five but I have been in five finals, lost four and lost my job the week before the fifth one. I get asked about losing big games but semis are big games. I’ve got a really good record in semis and a crap record in finals. I want to keep getting to finals but I want to win one of them. Not for self-gratification but because when you are in them it’s so damn sore when you lose them. The finals with Sunderland at Wembley were great occasions but oh my God they hurt. The Scottish Cup final hurt. I want to get to that stage but win it. I am fed up going there and not winning them and I know I am at a club where it’s realistic to do that. It’s not easy because a lot of clubs in Scotland have that ambition and see it as a realistic opportunity.

Reid joins Bashley

Paul Reid has been appointed Director of Football Development for non-league outfit Bashley Town.

The former Academy Manager at Sunderland, a role he was appointed to by Stewart Donald following a spell as Head of Player Recruitment and Strategy at Eastleigh, spent two years at the Academy of Light before leaving in June 2020.

He had been working behind the scenes at Bashley, who compete in the Southern League Division One South, but has now joined the club in an official capacity.