Roker Roundup: Sunderland linked with ex-Man Utd and Lazio playmaker Ravel Morrison

Morrison linked

Sunderland have been linked with a move for Derby County forward Ravel Morrison, according to reports.

Football Insider say that Sunderland, Huddersfield Town and Preston North End are interested in the much-travelled former Manchester United academy product.

Morrison’s deal with Derby expires next week and the report claims Alex Neil is interested as he looks to add Championship experience to the Sunderland squad.

As well as Manchester United and Derby, Morrison has played for the likes of Lazio, Ostersund, ADO Den Haag and Mexican side Atlas.

Cypriot move for duo

Former Sunderland right back Adam Matthews has agreed an agreement in principle with to join Omonoia FC of Cyprus on a two-year deal after leaving Charlton Athletic on a free transfer.

The Welsh international is due in Cyprus to complete his move, according to the club’s official website. He will link up with former Celtic boss Neil Lennon, who took over as Omonoia’s manager back in March but will miss out on being a team-mate of Jordi Gomez, who had been Omonoia’s captain but is leaving the club at the end of the month.

Joining Matthews in Cyprus will be El-Hadji Ba, who has also signed a two-year deal in principle but at rivals Apollon Limassol according to the Cypriot club.

Ba will once again link up with his former Sunderland team-mates Valentin Roberge and Charis Mavrias. Although the trio only played one game together for the club, an FA Cup win over Kidderminster Harriers, with Mavrias scoring the only goal of the game.

New Brunswick excited for Sunderland visit

Sunderland under-23s will travel to North America at the end of the month for a tour of Canada, as they play four games to prepare for the new season.

The first game is on July 30 as they face the New Brunswick All-Stars, and Roberto Di Donato - a coach who will be working on fundraising at the game - told Global News that he hopes that Sunderland’s visit will be the catalyst for the province to get its own professional football team:

It’s great to see this and hopefully we can continue doing this year after year, and eventually we could have what they have in Halifax, which is a full-time professional team. It would be great to see that

With Soccer NB executive director Younes Bouida explaining how they will select players to play for the All-Stars and what the sport will provide for the region:

Doing the selection process, our plan is to have three camps to prepare for that game. And (the players) are just keen and excited and they want to show that there is talent in New Brunswick and they deserve to be seen. I think soccer in particular is a vehicle for integration for newcomers. I think most of the newcomers are passionate about the game. For them to come and see soccer here like they used to, it will help them have fun and settle really well.

The under-23s will also play against Toronto FC II, as well as two games against Montreal Under-23s.